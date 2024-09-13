Green light for new homes on the Wirral
The new development by Persimmon will be built on an unused site off Pool Lane which has stood empty since 2009.
Building on brownfield sites has been made a key part of the new Government’s housing strategy as members of Wirral’s planning committee approved the application on Thursday. (12th September).
A mix of properties will be provided ranging from 1 bed apartments through to 4-bedroom semi and detached houses.
All homes will feature either EV chargers, solar panels, and air-source heat pumps, exceeding current building regulations.
14 of the new homes will be transferred to a housing association for social and affordable rent with a further 9 properties to be sold at a discount of at least 30% under the First Homes scheme.
The development will achieve a biodiversity net gain of over 10%, through on-site enhancements and habitat improvements.
Residents will also have access to over 2.5 acres of public open space, with a children's play area and pedestrian and cycle path connections to Port Sunlight River Park.
Almost £350,000 of investment in the local community will be provided by Persimmon including money for improvements to Mayfield Playing Fields.
Chris Kershaw, Development Director, Persimmon North West said: "We’re delighted that Wirral Councillors have approved our plans for 116 new homes in Bromborough.
“This development will provide a range of homes, helping to meet local housing needs while also regenerating a brownfield site that has been empty for some time.
“Homeowners will benefit from easy access to local amenities, rail and bus connections as well to Port Sunlight River Park.
“In addition to delivering much-needed housing, this development will secure significant investment for the Bromborough community.”
