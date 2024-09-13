Green light for new homes on the Wirral

Wirral Councillors have voted unanimously to approve plans for 116 new homes in Bromborough.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new development by Persimmon will be built on an unused site off Pool Lane which has stood empty since 2009.

Building on brownfield sites has been made a key part of the new Government’s housing strategy as members of Wirral’s planning committee approved the application on Thursday. (12th September).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mix of properties will be provided ranging from 1 bed apartments through to 4-bedroom semi and detached houses.

Site plan for the new development

All homes will feature either EV chargers, solar panels, and air-source heat pumps, exceeding current building regulations.

14 of the new homes will be transferred to a housing association for social and affordable rent with a further 9 properties to be sold at a discount of at least 30% under the First Homes scheme.

The development will achieve a biodiversity net gain of over 10%, through on-site enhancements and habitat improvements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents will also have access to over 2.5 acres of public open space, with a children's play area and pedestrian and cycle path connections to Port Sunlight River Park.

Almost £350,000 of investment in the local community will be provided by Persimmon including money for improvements to Mayfield Playing Fields.

Chris Kershaw, Development Director, Persimmon North West said: "We’re delighted that Wirral Councillors have approved our plans for 116 new homes in Bromborough.

“This development will provide a range of homes, helping to meet local housing needs while also regenerating a brownfield site that has been empty for some time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homeowners will benefit from easy access to local amenities, rail and bus connections as well to Port Sunlight River Park.

“In addition to delivering much-needed housing, this development will secure significant investment for the Bromborough community.”