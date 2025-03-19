Shadow and Blaze, two gentle greyhounds, are looking for loving homes in Merseyside after leaving their racetrack days behind. Could you be their perfect match?

Shadow, five, and Blaze, aged four, arrived at the Huyton-based rehoming centre earlier this year and have settled in perfectly, but the team is hoping it won’t be too long before the long-legged, laid back, loving pair find the families they deserve.

Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, said: “There’s a misconception that Greyhounds need lots of exercise, but that’s not necessarily the case. They look athletic, but greyhounds are considered to be moderately active dogs that enjoy their leisure time. Shadow and Blaze are no exception.

“After a run around they love nothing more than to sit and watch the world go by or have a snooze.

“Like all dogs, they need daily walks and time and opportunity to explore and and play, something which Shadow loves as he thoroughly enjoys playing with his toys, and Blaze is getting used to having toys too so he’s having lots of fun.

“They deserve to enjoy their home comforts now they have left their track days behind them and will make lovely family pets. They are the perfect mix as they enjoy exercise and walks, but they are then in their element when it’s time to sit down for a snuggle on the sofa.”

Since 2018, more than 2,700 greyhounds have died or were put to sleep following their participation in greyhound racing around the UK. Dogs Trust and others in the animal welfare sector are calling for greyhound racing to end across the UK to prevent further deaths and injuries. Earlier this month, the Welsh Government became the first in the UK to announce a ban, a decision that Dogs Trust has warmly welcomed.

Blaze and Shadow can live with other dogs of a similar size and children of secondary school age. Due to their racing background they like to chase small animals so they wear muzzles when out and about, which they are perfectly happy to do.

To find out more about them, and all the dogs waiting for their forever homes at Dogs Trust Merseyside, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/merseyside