Guide dogs bring joy and learning to Liverpool care home
The visit gave residents the chance to meet and make a fuss of the trained guide dogs – Peppy, Kit and Dotty. It lifted spirits, sparked conversations, and provided a meaningful opportunity to learn about the life-changing work these remarkable animals do for people living with sight loss.
Staff and residents were delighted with the visitors whose companionship brought warmth and connection to everyone. For many, the experience stirred fond memories of past pets.
Andrea Lyon, manager of Oak Springs said: “It’s incredible how animals raise morale and foster connection in ways words sometimes can’t.”
As well as providing therapeutic benefits, the session highlighted the vital role guide dogs play in enhancing independence and confidence for people who are blind or partially sighted. Residents learned about the extensive training the dogs undergo and heard powerful stories from handlers about the difference a guide dog can make.