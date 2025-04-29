Guide dogs bring joy and learning to Liverpool care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Oak Springs Care Home in Wavertree, Liverpool, part of Sandstone Care were all smiles as they welcomed highly skilled four-legged visitors from the national charity Guide Dogs UK.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit gave residents the chance to meet and make a fuss of the trained guide dogs – Peppy, Kit and Dotty. It lifted spirits, sparked conversations, and provided a meaningful opportunity to learn about the life-changing work these remarkable animals do for people living with sight loss.

Staff and residents were delighted with the visitors whose companionship brought warmth and connection to everyone. For many, the experience stirred fond memories of past pets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrea Lyon, manager of Oak Springs said: “It’s incredible how animals raise morale and foster connection in ways words sometimes can’t.”

Joan Fisher

As well as providing therapeutic benefits, the session highlighted the vital role guide dogs play in enhancing independence and confidence for people who are blind or partially sighted. Residents learned about the extensive training the dogs undergo and heard powerful stories from handlers about the difference a guide dog can make.