Gulliver’s World fun run in support of St Rocco’s Hospice hailed a huge success

A charity day and fun run at Gulliver’s World has raised a fantastic £4,032 towards St Rocco’s Hospice.

For one day last month, the theme park in Warrington donated £2.50 of every ticket sold to the hospice, which is based in Bewsey and serves the Warrington area. Some tickets to the theme park were also discounted for the day to increase attendance and raise more money for St Rocco’s, which has been providing palliative and end-of-life care and bereavement support since 1985.

That same day saw a great turnout for the Gulliver’s Family Fun Run, with more than 540 people taking part – many in fancy dress – and again with £2.50 of each entry fee donated to St Rocco’s, the route winding its way through the resort’s thrilling rides and attractions.

Liam Durkan, corporate partnership manager at St Rocco’s Hospice, said: "Our business partnerships play a vital role in supporting patients and sharing information about the services we offer. Joining forces with Gulliver’s World means we are securing the future of St. Rocco's as we approach our 40th birthday in 2025. This partnership directly supports the people of Warrington who need us most and we couldn't be more excited to be working with the Gulliver’s team.

“St. Rocco's and Gulliver's World are planning an exciting year of fundraising opportunities in 2025. To learn more about the work of St Rocco’s, please visit: www.stroccos.org.uk.”

Craig Clews, resort director at Gulliver’s World, said: “The charity day and fun run combined to create an incredible atmosphere around the park and our thanks to all the families and runners who played their part in making it such a special day. Gulliver’s has always enjoyed a strong relationship with the local community, and we are delighted that events like this allow it to thrive.”

Gulliver’s World is celebrating its 35th birthday having opened in 1989, the second of the four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes, and Gulliver’s Valley in Rotherham.

For more information, visit: www.gulliversworldresort.co.uk

