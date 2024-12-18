Halewood community invited to apply for funding to support good causes

A new community fund offering community groups, schools, charities and good causes in Halewood a share of £10,000 has launched.

Groups and good causes based close to, or serving the areas around Hilton Grange could start 2025 with a bang thanks to Redrow.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director for Redrow NW, said: “We want to hear from any community groups, charities and schools who have got projects they need help with. Our funds are set up to assist a variety of organisations, people and causes and give them the tools to flourish. No group is too small so apply today.”

With the addition of this latest fund, Redrow’s North West business has voluntarily gifted close to £200,000 to the neighbourhoods in which it builds. This is over and above the statutory investment from Redrow linked to planning consents, such as contributions to education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing.

Previous Redrow funding across the North West has helped schools, charities, youth groups, sports teams and individuals at the very heart of the community, providing a range of resources including play equipment, defibrillators, furniture, food parcels, counselling and more.

Anna added: “Perhaps you’re a community group who has plans to offer free classes or you’re a charity who needs extra funding to support more families in the area. Our community funds are there to help you, so we would urge you to apply.”

Hilton Grange is made up of Grace Fields and neighbouring development The Finches. They will provide a new community and form part of the significant East Halewood Sustainable Extension, a masterplan to build high quality new homes for the area.

To find out more about Redrow’s voluntary £10,000 Halewood Community Fund and to download an application form, click here: https://www.redrow.co.uk/halewood-community-fund

The deadline for completed applications is midnight on Friday, 31st January, 2025.