Halewood couple start retirement in a new home

A move to be closer to the grandchildren has resulted in retired nurse Liz Hall ticking something off her bucket list – owning a new build home.

Liz and her husband Andrew, a retired civil engineer, sold the family home in Anglesey and have moved to The Finches, part of Redrow’s Hilton Grange development in Halewood.

Liz said that after both her son and daughter bought new homes, she wanted one too – as she wanted to avoid doing any renovation or repair work.

She said: “We renovated our first home many moons ago and at this stage of our lives, it just wasn’t something we wanted to do again. I have loved moving into a home that is shiny and new and neat and tidy. We have technically downsized from a four-bedroom to a smaller four-bedroom, but we wanted the extra bedrooms, so we have rooms for our grandchildren. It’s been lovely to tick something off my bucket list – all that’s left to do now is to see Harry Styles!”

Liz and Andrew Hall

The couple have moved into a Stratford at The Finches. The house they purchased was “Readymade” meaning it was complete and ready to move into, with a kitchen and other features handpicked by Redrow’s interior design team.

Liz said: “The people that bought our last home wanted a quick move so a Readymade home was the perfect solution for us. The thing I love most about the house is probably something I would never have chosen, a kitchen island, but it’s great.”

Until recently Liz was a nurse – a career she enjoyed for 45 years. When she retired her colleagues bought her a cake that resembled her new home.

The couple were supported through their move by the sales team at The Finches and say sales consultants Julie and Dawn contributed positively to their experience.

“Having a close relationship with the team has made all the difference. We lost our first buyer and they supported us through that. On the days I look after my grandson Freddie – “Freddie Fridays” as we call them, we’ve been in to see the sales consultants many a time. He calls them auntie Julie and auntie Dawn,” added Liz.

