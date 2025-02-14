Halewood fund helps 12 community groups

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

REDROW’S £10,000 fund has been shared between 12 groups and good causes close to its Hilton Grange development.

Successful groups include a creative arts, sports, and life skills programme, an over 50s club, a dementia support group and a pre-school.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “We had a great response to our Halewood Fund with 33 applications and a good mix of applications from worthy causes in the local area. With just £10,000 to share the panel had tough decisions to make but we tried to share the funding so that a diverse range of projects would benefit.

“For example, we’ll be helping provide food for those in need; helping youth football, boxing and golf clubs, support physical, social, and emotional development of children aged 5-16, a community choir and a series of deep listening workshops to support women’s emotional, mental and physical health and wellbeing.”

Beneficiaries of the new fund include:

Apollo Ajax Under 12's Junior football TeamChildwall Golf Club (Junior Section)Explore Partnership CICHalewood Over 50s ClubTorrington Drive Community Association (TDCA)Knowsley dementia care support memory laneDerby Court (Plus Dane)Hollies Road PreschoolHalewood Park VolunteersGemini BoxingNatural Pause

Tony Day, chairperson of the Halewood Park Volunteer group, said: “Redrow’s support of our Halewood Orchard and Meadowland Environment (HOME) Programme is a huge boost and we can now start work to increase the biodiversity and habitat environment with a habitat board and bee posts amongst other things.”

For further information on the homes at The Finches visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or for Hilton Grange visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/grace-fields-at-hilton-grange-halewood.