Halewood over 50s club enjoys Easter lunch on Redrow

Fifty members of a Halewood club enjoyed an Easter lunch funded by housebuilder Redrow.

Halewood Over 50s club is a local not-for-profit, self-funded club who meet weekly at the WI. The main aim of the group is to eliminate social isolation.

They received £1,000 from Redrow to subsidise a buffet lunch and entertainment for Easter.

David Hooton, secretary of the club, said: “The club has been going for around 15 years and as well as our weekly meet ups, we also like to hold special meals for Easter and Christmas. We also organise summer and autumn day trips to places such as Blackpool, Southport and Chester.

“As we are self-funded, Redrow’s donation helped to subsidise the cost to our members, many of whom are in financial hardship in the current climate. Each of our members benefited from having a lovely meal out with friends for a low cost.”

The club meets each Thursday at Halewood WI Hall between 12.30pm and 2.30pm.

Redrow NW sales director, Anna Evans-Kerr, said: “Clubs like the Halewood over 50s club are not just meeting places—they are lifelines that combat isolation, build community, and provide an opportunity to catch up with friends. We are proud to have played a part in bringing people together this Easter.”

The money received by the group came from Redrow’s £10,000 Halewood community fund that has been shared between 12 groups and good causes close to its Hilton Grange development. For further information on the homes at The Finches visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or for Grace Fields visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/grace-fields-at-hilton-grange-halewood.