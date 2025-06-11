Halewood Preschool receives funding to expand sensory area

A pre-school in Halewood has received funding from Redrow to develop its sensory area to support early development in young learners.

Hollies Road Pre-School received £1,000 for sensory resources from the housebuilder’s community fund that is linked to Hilton Grange. The money has funded a space with engaging textures, sounds, and interactive features that will enhance their learning experience.

Paula Bergin, manager of Hollies Road Pre-School said: “We’ve been wanting to expand our sensory areas for children with special educational needs as we move from a small wooden summer house on our grounds into a larger shed. We will be creating a purposeful sensory circuit as advised by Knowsley Early Years with padded flooring, a mini trampoline and sensory resources.

Hollies Road Pre-School is a small charity pre-school based in Halewood providing quality childcare and education for 34 children, aged two to four-years. It has been serving the local community for over 20 years, with a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Pictured Paula Bergin Preschool Manager with Shelly Riley, Elijah and Jamie

Paula added: “We are opening another site at St Mary’s church on Hillingden Avenue, providing childcare for up to 30 children from nine months to four-years. Children from across Halewood use our current setting but we wish to expand to meet the demand of more people moving to the area.”

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “Every child deserves an environment that fosters curiosity and development so when we learned about the pre-school’s vision for its sensory area, we knew we wanted to contribute. Sensory play is invaluable for early learning, helping children explore textures, sounds, and movement in a way that strengthens their skills and confidence.”

The money received by the pre-school came from Redrow’s £10,000 Halewood community fund that has been shared between 12 groups and good causes close to its Hilton Grange development.