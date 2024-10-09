Hallelujah, it’s time for puppy cuddles! Soapstar Wendi Peters meets guide dogs in Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Volunteers and dogs from sight loss organisation Guide Dogs visited the Empire Theatre in Liverpool last week, collecting donations during Sister Act the Musical.

The award-winning production of Sister Act came to the theatre from Monday 30 September to Saturday 5 October, as the last location in its UK and Ireland tour.

The charity raised an incredible £8,789 during the collections, which were held after the performances.

Wendi Peters plays Mother Superior in the show and is an Ambassador for Guide Dogs.

Guide Dogs' volunteers (and their guide dogs) meet Wendi and her pet dog

At the end of one of the shows, Wendi came out to meet some of the volunteers and staff, along with their guide dogs. Wendi said: “We’ve had a wonderful time meeting dogs and volunteers from Guide Dogs and loved the puppy cuddles. Being a dog owner myself, I know the huge benefits dogs can bring to people’s lives.

“I’m proud to have been an ambassador for Guide Dogs since 2012 and in that time, I’ve seen how these extraordinary animals can transform lives, giving people independence and the chance to, once again, live the life they choose.”

Tracey Digby, local Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the production company, the cast and everyone at the Empire Theatre for supporting our collections during Sister Act The Musical.

“We’ve been blown away by the generosity of people from Liverpool who had been to see the show. We’re incredibly grateful to Wendi too for her ongoing support.

Wendi wearing her Nun outfit meeting a Guide Dogs puppy

“Our volunteers who came to the collections are all from the Liverpool fundraising group. As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services for people with sight loss running, so opportunities like this are really important.

“The money raised will make a real difference and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone’s generosity.”

To find out more about Guide Dogs, visit guidedogs.org.uk