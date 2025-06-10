Halsall's plant-based café and garden retreat to open wellness centre

Wild Root, the popular plant-based café and garden retreat in Halsall, is partnering with ReformME Pilates, to launch a new unique wellness destination that brings together movement, mindfulness, and nourishment.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open this summer, the new studio will host a variety of wellness experiences including pilates, yoga, sound baths, ice baths, retreats, and more. Designed as a sanctuary for relaxation and rejuvenation, it will provide a seamless complement to Wild Root’s focus on nourishing the body and soul.

Nicolle Rimmer, co-founder of ReformME Pilates, brings her expertise and passion for holistic movement into this new venture, aiming to offer an inclusive space for both regular practice and immersive retreat experiences, says “This is such an exciting expansion for ReformME! Nestled in such an idyllic countryside setting, this expansion offers the perfect blend of nature and nourishment — with an artisan menu, fresh juices, and smoothies that will beautifully elevate the overall guest experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Tomlinson, founder of Wild Root, said, “I’m honestly so excited to welcome ReformME to Wild Root. It feels like the perfect match. While the kids are off getting messy at Wild & Seek, now there’s a beautiful space for grown-ups to move, breathe, and reset. With my retreat cheffing background, this collaboration brings together everything I love—good food, community, and wellness… all in one magical place.”

Charlie Tomlinson, Founder of Wild Root (left) and Nicolle Rimmer, co-founder of ReformME .

This collaboration comes in line with Wild Root’s growth journey as the brand is also inviting early supporters to join its next chapter through a £250,000 crowdfunding raise. With over £1 million in turnover since opening in 2021 and a loyal customer base of 40,000 served, Wild Root is poised for significant growth

More information on the investment is available here https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/wild-root/pitches/b0D7Qb.