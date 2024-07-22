Hard Rock Cafe Manchester celebrates John Lennon legacy with Memorabilia Treasure Hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hard Rock Cafe Manchester’s display of an Oriental teapot and matching goblets from John Lennon's Kenwood home form part of an exciting new global treasure hunt, launched in honour of the release of John Lennon’s Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection.

Hard Rock International is proud to kick off the John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt alongside the John Lennon Estate and UMe, the global catalog division of Universal Music Group, for fans around the world.

Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at its locations around the globe. Memorabilia highlights to discover through the John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt include clothing, instruments, sketches, lyrics and more at various Hard Rock locations.

The treasure hunt launch aligns with John & Yoko’s new social website citizenofnutopia.com, a map of the world, where fans can sign up, leave peaceful messages, enjoy “Meditation Affirmations” and express their gratitude and admiration for John & Yoko and their core principles of Peace, Love and Truth. Nutopia is an imaginary country created by John Lennon & Yoko Ono in 1973, promoting the ideas of Peace and Love made famous by John’s songs ‘Imagine’ and ‘Mind Games’.

Your World

Citizens of Nutopia can earn points and rewards in the Unity by Hard Rock global loyalty program when they visit participating Hard Rock Cafes, Casinos and Hotels to discover precious John Lennon memorabilia tagged with QR codes that when scanned, provide more stories about the artefacts and points on the website. Items include:

Hard Rock Cafe Manchester: Oriental teapot and matching goblets from John Lennon's Kenwood home

Hard Rock Cafe London Piccadilly: John Lennon's Gold Tone Algha Spectacles (Mid-1960s)

Hard Rock Cafe London Old Park Lane (Vault, Requires Special Tour): Baldwin Harpsichord (1967)

Hard Rock Cafe Brussels: "You Are Here" Pen and Ink on Paper (1971)

Hard Rock Cafe Bucharest: Black Suit Worn by John Lennon During The Beatles’ US Tour (1965)

Hard Rock Cafe Florence: Black Leather Jacket Worn by John Lennon in “How I Won the War” (1967)

Hard Rock Cafe Key West: John Lennon’s Blue Denim Work Shirt Worn While Recording "Whatever Gets You Through The Night" (1974)

Hard Rock Cafe New York: Handwritten “Help!” Lyrics (1965)

Hard Rock Cafe Orlando: Original John Lennon “PEACE AND LOVE” and Portrait Sketch (1969)

Additionally, Hard Rock is offering incredible discounts and offers for John Lennon fans when they participate:

Citizens of Nutopia will receive 20% off food and non-alcoholic beverages at participating locations.

Citizens of Nutopia will receive 20% off Rock Shop® merchandise at participating locations.

The John Lennon Memorabilia Treasure Hunt serves to celebrate the release of ‘Mind Games – The Ultimate Collection’ sets. The definitive Ultimate Collection puts listeners in the centre of the studio and explores the album’s 1973 recording sessions at the Record Plant in New York City, from inception to the final master, through scores of unreleased outtakes, unadulterated versions, instrumentals, stripped down mixes, studio chatter and more, revealing how fan-favorite songs evolved and came to life.

Sean Ono Lennon says: “We've been working on the box sets of Mind Games for years now. Initially I thought, 'Mind Games'.. game... What if we 'gamified' Mind Games? So that's all I'll say for now, but there are many levels to this release, including the box sets and far beyond - that will slowly unravel - and I hope will potentially entertain and engage everyone for many years to come. I hope you enjoy these Mind Games with Hard Rock and as my Mom says in the intro to the book, let's see how we can make a positive future with it - to play a positive mind game with one another.”

“Preserving music history is what enriches the Hard Rock travel, dining and gaming experience. We are honored to display priceless pieces from John Lennon’s musical and inspirational legacy. We have the utmost gratitude to the John Lennon Estate and Universal Music Group for inviting us to participate in this amazing venture. We hope that by learning from Hard Rock’s memorabilia collection, John’s biggest fans can imagine how his artistry and ideals still endure today,” adds Giovanni Taliaferro, Vice President of Memorabilia and Design at Hard Rock International.

Visit unity.hardrock.com/johnlennon/terms-and-conditions for more info on the discounts, offers, participating locations and promotions.

Book your table at Hard Rock Cafe Manchester today at https://cafe.hardrock.com/manchester/