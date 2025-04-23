Harley Street Smiles UK’s only accredited teeth whitening training – A game-changer for beauty oros and aspiring entrepreneurs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a ground-breaking move that’s set to reshape the landscape of the beauty and aesthetics industry, Harley Street Smiles the UK’s only accredited teeth whitening training course – now open to students nationwide and globally.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following an incredible response to their Easter promotional campaign, the prestigious clinic on Harley Street is welcoming salon owners, mobile beauty therapists, and budding entrepreneurs to access this high-impact opportunity. With the global teeth whitening industry valued at £71.2 billion, now is the perfect time to get in on the action.

“Your smile is your signature,” says the Harley Street Smiles team. “And in business, first impressions count – that’s why this service continues to dominate the aesthetics space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Premium Training Experience

Harley Street Smiles

This isn’t your average course. Harley Street Smiles has designed its training to be comprehensive, flexible, and fully accredited, giving students the tools and confidence they need to hit the ground running in a high-demand industry.

Whether opting for online or in-person training, students can expect an elite experience. Those who attend the clinic in London or Derby will enjoy a VIP day complete with a champagne brunch, exclusive training sessions, and access to all course materials. Every student receives a complete starter kit, enabling them to begin offering treatments – and earning – immediately after certification.

Built for Flexibility and Fast Starts

Instant access to online training materials upon enrollment

to online training materials upon enrollment In-person sessions available within just a few days of booking at an extra cost

available within just a few days of booking at an extra cost Full kits included – no hidden fees or add-ons

included – no hidden fees or add-ons Flexible payment plans via Klarna, ClearPay, or PayPal

Winner Of A Global Recognition Award For Their Exception Contributions To Dental Aesthetics In Education & Training

Whether you're looking to break free from the 9-5 or breathe new life into your salon business, Harley Street Smiles offers a proven path to success in one of beauty's most profitable niches.

“From the moment you join us, you’re treated like royalty – because we’re not just training you, we’re helping you build a brand.”

Ready to Launch Your Smile Empire?

Take the first step toward your six-figure teeth whitening business.

Visit the website or connect with the team via Instagram @harleystreetsmiles for more information and to book your place.