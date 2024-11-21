Haslington care home invite members of community to bi-monthly Dementia Coffee Mornings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, in Haslington, Crewe, Cheshire, are opening their doors to offer support and reassurance to members of their local community.

Primrose House, a residential dementia and nursing dementia care home, has invited members of the local community to attend their bi-monthly Dementia Coffee Mornings. The Dementia Coffee Morning events take place at Primrose House from 11am – 12pm on the last Tuesday of every other month, starting on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

The Dementia Coffee Morning events provide an opportunity for members of the local community to seek information, guidance and advice within a relaxed calm setting from highly skilled experts in dementia care.

The team at Primrose House can assist individuals with the information they require or help to sign post individuals to other available support services.

Whilst having a cup of tea or coffee with someone who understands, members of the local community are able to feel safe and supported to discuss their own or someone else’s dementia diagnosis and what this means for them and their future.

Attendees can receive answers to questions from health and social care professionals as well as share experiences and learn from other people who are living in similar situations.

Dawn Sadler, Home Manager at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, said: “Our Dementia Coffee Mornings are a friendly and informal event where members of the local community including those who have been diagnosed with dementia and those who are supporting those living with a dementia diagnosis are welcome to attend.

“We want to create a safe environment where members of the local community can socialise and enjoy each other’s company, seek the advice and support they require; and learn more about dementia and the care we provide to those living with dementia at Primrose House Care Home.”