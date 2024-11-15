Haslington care home marks International Men’s Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home in Haslington, Crewe, Cheshire, is marking International Men’s Day on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, which aims to raise awareness of men’s wellbeing.

The wellbeing of residents at Primrose House Care Home is a key focus and colleagues create an atmosphere of fun and inclusion through running a weekly programme of events which incorporate residents’ hobbies.

Colleagues at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home made a resident’s desire to go fishing again come true. Resident Brian Halfpenny, 81, who has lived at Primrose House since February 2024, expressed his goal to go fishing again, after being a keen fisherman when he was younger.

Brian could often be found on the water edge fishing in Cheshire. Craig Joinson, Nursing Assistant at Primrose House Care Home, is also a very keen fisherman and he decided to help arrange a trip out for Brian to turn his dream of going out to fish again into a reality.

Head Housekeeper and Minibus Driver, Cem Balcikli, and Brian collected their fishing rods, tackle and bait as well as a packed lunch to go on a fishing trip to Nantwich canal. Colleagues accompanied Brian to Nantwich canal, where he proceeded to catch six fish and outshined the amount caught by staff members.

Dawn Sadler, Home Manager at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, stated:

“We were delighted to be able to make Brian’s dream of going fishing again come true. Simple pleasures such as enjoying favourite pastimes are important to our residents and we do everything possible to make these wishes come true.”