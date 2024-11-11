Haslington care home set to open their doors to their local community for magical Christmas Fayre event

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:15 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 12:00 BST

HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home in Haslington, Crewe, is set to hold its annual Christmas Fayre for those in their local community who are looking to do a spot of Christmas gift shopping.

Primrose House, a residential dementia and nursing dementia care home, is hosting its annual Christmas Fayre on Saturday 23rd November, from 2pm – 4pm. A number of stalls with a wide range of gifts and festive fun to choose from will be on offer, including a tombola stall; a booze or lose stall; a raffle; a resident’s craft stall; a cake stall.

There will also be an Avon stall; a card stall; a tropical skincare stall; a scholastic books stall; jewellery, resin and crafts stall. There will also be a variety of Christmas gifts, carol singing and even a Santa’s Grotto with free presents.

Dawn Sadler, Home Manager at HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home, said:

Primrose House Care Home's 2023 Christmas FayrePrimrose House Care Home's 2023 Christmas Fayre
“We are excited to be opening our doors to the local community to welcome them into Primrose House Care Home to join in our Christmas Fayre celebrations.

“We are working with talented local craftspeople to create a magical event for everyone. If you are looking for a special gift, an unusual stocking filler or some festive fun, attending our Christmas Fayre event will help!”

Entry to Primrose House Care Home’s Christmas Fayre is free of charge.

