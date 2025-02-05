Haslington care homes mark National Pizza Day

HC-One’s Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Homes, in Haslington, Crewe, Cheshire, have been marking National Pizza Day which takes place on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Residents and colleagues at the HC-One care homes enjoyed celebrating the fun day dedicated to one of the world’s most beloved foods – pizza.

At Hollymere House and Primrose House a special Garden Pizza Party was held for colleagues and residents to enjoy socialising whilst indulging in a slice or two of their favourite iconic pizzas.

Residents enjoyed chatting to each other, listening to music and even dancing along to the tunes. Afterwards residents and colleagues enjoyed the variety of foods on offer to choose from at the home’s buffet table, including the range of pizza toppings to try.

Dawn Sadler, HC-One’s Primrose House Care Home Manager, stated:

Colleagues at HC-One’s Hollymere House and Primrose House Care Home’s enjoying their Garden Pizza Party

“Residents and colleagues had a wonderful time at the home’s Garden Pizza Party. A lot of fun was had by all and residents and colleagues enjoyed trying the selection of pizzas on offer.”

Alison Brown, HC-One’s Hollymere House Care Home Manager, remarked:

“Our residents love pizza so had so much fun trying all the different doughs, sauces, and toppings galore, and sharing their thoughts on their favourite savoury pizzas with each other. It’s been a very fun, laughter filled and tasty day!”

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes