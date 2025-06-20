Hat-trick of transport firms including Merseyrail on board with new national ex-offender jobs alliance

Founded by Skipton transport expert, Chris Leech MBE, the Rebuilding Futures Alliance (RFA) will connect the many ex-offender support charities spread across the UK with major transport employers to get people into work – and stay there.

The first trailblazing partners, Merseyrail, Go-Ahead and Angel Trains, are in good company backing the new alliance as Kirkby's international film and TV stars Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters are ambassadors for the RFA.

The RFA says their approach will not only help relieve pressure on prison places, but also break the cycle of criminality amongst the UK’s low risk prison population by offering them the chance to learn a skilled trade across the rail, bus and metro networks in Britain.

According to Government stats, the average cost to keep a prisoner in jail in 2022-23 was £51,108. And reoffending costs the UK £18.1 billion annually.

Neil Grabham, Managing Director at Merseyrail, said: “We are delighted to be a founding member of the Rebuilding Futures Alliance. For over 20 years, Merseyrail have been at the heart of the communities we serve, driving growth, providing jobs, and supporting those that live and work across our region.

“Inclusion is at the heart of this and from delivering world-leading service to customers who need assistance to travel to vocal support of marginalised groups, we have actively sought opportunities to listen, engage and empower. This new partnership will build on that, aiming to break the cycle of reoffending by providing people with meaningful and rewarding employment, helping them to rebuild their future.”

Miguel Parras, Group Chief Executive, Go-Ahead Group, said: “Everyone should have the chance to build a meaningful and rewarding career. By partnering with RFA we hope we can offer people who deserve a second chance the sense of purpose and satisfaction that working at Go-Ahead provides.”

Malcom Brown, at Angel Trains, said: “As a company we are built on innovation and sustainability, so giving people a second chance in life to make a difference that benefits others makes complete sense to us.

“That’s why we are proud to join forces with the Rebuilding Futures Alliance to tap into what will hopefully be a highly motivated group, breaking that cycle of reoffending and helping improve Britain’s railways now and for the future.”

Chris Leech MBE, Founder of RFA, added: “We are blown away to have the support of these three major players in the rail and bus sector. It’s truly humbling for the RFA to have their backing and we can’t wait to get started working together to change lives, reduce reoffending and boost the economy.”

Speaking earlier this year, ambassador Stephen said: "Prisons are at breaking point and when people do leave jail, 50% of individuals within the first 12 months fall back into the vicious circle of criminality and unemployment. The Rebuilding Futures Alliance aims to change all that for low risk offenders, who account for a large part of the prison population."

Hannah previously added: "This is game-changing for employment, for public transport, infrastructure and for society. When someone serves their time, it’s critical that they get given the right support to put them on a path and that it is tracked, measured and reported.”

The RFA says reoffending rates are amongst the highest in the western world. One in two people reoffend within 12 months of release, compared to one in five if they secure a job with purpose.

Rebuilding Futures Alliance (RFA) has now begun work to bring 100+ past conviction charities together – and by working directly with transport’s biggest employers, the Alliance will help place and track low risk ex-offenders, tackling the workforce shortage in the sector.

An employment tracker devised by partners, Genius, and a social value impact model created by partners Loop and the Rail Safety & Standards Board will be used to track each person’s progress into employment and measure the value to the economy, respectively.

It is thought this is the first time one not-for-profit organisation has been created to connect the amazing work ex-offender employment charities do with employers nationally.

The RFA hopes to branch out across more sectors once the transport rollout is completed.

For more information see www.rebuildingfuturesalliance.com

1 . Contributed Malcolm Brown - Angel Trains Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Chris Leech MBE Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Liverpool's Hollywood star Stephen Graham, Rebuilding Futures Alliance Ambassador Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Miguel Parras, Group Chief Executive, Go-Ahead Group Photo: Submitted