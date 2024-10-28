Haydock community hero honoured by Amazon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An employee from the Amazon sortation centre in Haydock has been named a regional winner in the company’s national That’s BENtastic! awards.

Desmond Acquah’s passion for supporting his local community has been recognised at the annual That’s BENtastic! awards, which are run by the operations arm of Amazon’s Black Employee Network (BEN UK Ops). It recognises and rewards employees that have made a significant contribution to their community, made strides to support others from Black ethnic backgrounds or have had a positive impact on others.

Desmond, who has worked at the Amazon sortation centre in Haydock for three years, was nominated by his colleagues for championing diversity, equity and inclusion.

His support of his team means he has been crowned as a That’s BENtastic! regional winner, taking home a £500 prize package.

Regional winner Desmond Acquah on site at Amazon's sortation centre in Haydock

Desmond is passionate about making people feel comfortable in the workplace so that they can bring their whole selves to work. He said: “People can be very reserved when they join a new workforce, particularly if they don’t feel like their English is strong or they can’t communicate well.

“A universal language is a smile. If you smile at people, chances are they’ll smile back. That’s how you start building connections and breaking down barriers, which is important for creating diverse, welcoming teams. The Haydock sortation centre feels like home to me, and I want my colleagues to have the same experience.”

For Black History Month last year, Desmond created a piece of art to encapsulate the different cultures working at the sortation centre. Speaking on why it was so important for him to do, he said: “Art can create unity, and I wanted that for my colleagues at Amazon. I came up with the idea to create a piece of artwork that we could hang on site that represents all the cultures we have working together as one. It’s been hanging on the wall here for a year now for people to enjoy, and hopefully identify with.

“One of my Sudanese colleagues told me recently that every time she looks at the work, she’s reminded of something from home. That’s exactly what I was hoping to achieve and I’m proud that we did.”

Alongside his enthusiastic championing of BEN UK, Desmond is also a passionate advocate for refugees living in the local area. Earlier this year, the Amazon sortation centre in Haydock donated £2,000 to Embassy Village at his recommendation.

The Manchester-based charity has a pioneering approach to tackling homelessness and deprivation by providing homeless people with their own front door in a purpose-built village of houses. It also offers education opportunities, training, mentoring and sports facilities.

Some of the houses at Embassy Village are home to refugees. Knowing this, Desmond visited the charity to find out more about the needs of the people using its services and discuss how the sortation centre could help further.

As a result of Desmond’s discussions with the charity, Amazon in Haydock is now working with Embassy Village to help people into employment.

Desmond shared his final thoughts on why he was awarded a That’s BENtastic! award, saying: “My philosophy is “do unto others as you would do to yourself”. If something makes you happy, aim to do that for other people. When people are happy and comfortable they’ll be open to asking for help and working to the best of their ability.

“You also never know who’s looking up to you, so keep smiling.”

Desmond is currently working with other members of the BEN network at Amazon in Haydock to create a piece of art for the site for Black History Month 2024.

Ramona Williams, President of BEN UK Ops, added: “Now in its fourth year, the That’s BENtastic! awards exist to recognise the incredible work Amazon employees like Desmond are involved in both inside and outside work. I’m proud to recognise Desmond’s efforts to support their community with this award. He is an incredibly valued member of the Amazon Haydock team and his work has a real impact on the lives of many people in our community.”

The Black Employee Network (BEN UK) is an employee resource group, also known as an affinity group, at Amazon open to Black employees and allies. BEN UK’s mission at Amazon is to recruit, retain, and empower Black employees across the business. BEN UK Ops is a branch of the network specifically for employees in the operational arm of Amazon's business. Through BEN UK Ops employees have access to resources, networking opportunities and engaging initiatives to support their personal and professional growth.

Amazon has 13 affinity groups which play an important role in bringing Amazon employees from across the business together and creating a sense of community globally while encouraging inclusivity and diversity. These groups include the BEN, Glamazon, Asians At Amazon, People with Disabilities and Women At Amazon.

To find out more about diversity at Amazon, visit About Amazon.