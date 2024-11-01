Haydock's Annie Stocks is Knowsley Safari's Panto Star

Annie Stocks, 10 from Haydock, St Helens has been announced as the winner of Knowsley Safari’s first ever Search for a Star talent competition, which secures her a place to perform in the Safari’s first ever Santa Panto mini theatre show at this year’s festive extravaganza, Enchanted.

Joined by her mum, dad and sister, Annie auditioned alongside 11 other charismatic singers at Knowsley Safari, performing an a cappella rendition of ‘Popular’ from the hit musical Wicked, where her charisma and stage presence made a lasting impression on the panel of judges and left the room vibrating with applause.

Annie will perform a solo festive song within the Santa Panto’s grand opening night show at 4pm on Saturday 30th November as Enchanted, Knowsley Safari’s beloved annual festive light spectacular returns to create truly magical memories for visitors.

The budding musical star will also attend a special pre-show session, where she can rehearse her role, meet the rest of the cast - including the actors that bring Father Christmas and his two elves, Jingle and Jangle to life - and enjoy the unique opportunity of working alongside professional performers, before her debut in front of a vibrant live audience.

Panto auditionees

On the audition evening, Sam Beech from The Experiences Group, AKA the Santa Panto Elf, warmed up the room of supportive friends and family and helped settled the children’s nerves by laughing and joking with them before the auditions began. Sam also headed up the judging panel which comprised regional media representatives and Charlotte Munroe from Knowsley Safari’s Learning, Discovery, Research and Conservation team.

Charlotte Munroe from Knowsley Safari said: “All the judges loved having the opportunity to listen to the young boys’ and girls’ audition. Fantastic Elvis, Matilda and Annie renditions to name a few! They were all incredibly brave to get up and showcase their fantastic talents like they did, it really was a difficult decision but one that we were all honoured to be a part of.

“According to Annie’s mum she has been singing for as long as she can talk, and we can understand why – what a voice! We are absolutely delighted for Annie; she blew us away with her performance and we can’t wait to have her back to perform in Knowsley Safari’s very first Santa Panto!”

Santa Panto combines the magic of Father Christmas with all the fun of a pantomime, which will run during every Enchanted event. Running several times each evening, Santa Panto is an additional ticketed event, with each attending child receiving a small cuddly toy, and it’s just one of the new exciting additions to this year’s popular Enchanted event. Stunning new illuminated animals, including giraffes and a male lion with his cub, have joined family favourites such as the moving Rainbow Road, icy-blue Arctic Arcadia and of course, the Talking Tree!

Enchanted

Santa’s Grotto will also be available during weekend daytimes and families wanting to make the most of their visit can opt for a day-to-night ticket to discover all the Safari has to offer in the daytime, before enjoying Enchanted in the evening. Santa’s Grotto tickets are in addition to the Safari admission ticket and include a large cuddly toy.

Enchanted tickets are available now from £10, with special discounts for members. Under 1s and carers are free of charge. Santa Panto tickets are available to Enchanted ticket holders at a cost of £10 per child and £5 per adult. Access to Enchanted is from 4pm until 8pm. Santa’s Grotto tickets (weekend daytime only) are £20 per child, in addition to a regular Safari admission ticket. Guests are advised to book early due to demand via knowsleysafariexperience.co.uk/events/enchanted.