The most recent UK Giving Report from the Charities Aid Foundation found that 58% of Merseyside residents generously donated to charitable causes in 2023 [1]. According to the Centre for Cities survey conducted the same year, just over 45% of donations in the North of England went to health and medical research charities, with 30% directed toward animal, environment and conservation organisations. [2]

The data, part of wider studies into UK giving trends, highlights the generosity of individuals across the country and their commitment to a range of causes. While regional variations exist, the overarching theme UK-wide is a strong inclination towards health and wellbeing, and animal and environmental protection. The exception is London, where donations are more evenly split between these categories, as well as poverty prevention and relief charities.

With local donors showing strong support for health, animal and environmental causes, safeguarding these vital organisations has never been more important, according to Ansvar Insurance. The expert insurer for the charity and not-for-profit sectors understands the unique challenges faced by different charitable organisations, and is highlighting that protecting their operations can be just as critical as funding them.

Health, environment and animal charities benefit most from local donors

Sarah Cox, Managing Director of Ansvar, commented:

“Charities across Merseyside do vital work every day, and the generosity of local communities is commendable. However, it’s crucial they recognise the importance of protecting what they have built.

“Not-for-profits often operate with limited resources and rely heavily on volunteers. A single incident, such as a fire, theft or accident, could have devastating consequences, financially and reputationally.

“Whether it's safeguarding a rescue centre, a community health initiative, or organising a major fundraising event, charities need to protect their people, funds and beneficiaries to maintain their operations without disruption.”

Ansvar suggests four key actions that charities can take to start ensuring they are properly protected:

1. Risk assessments – Charities should regularly identify potential risks. Knowing what to protect against is the first step in ensuring safety.

2. Cybersecurity measures – With the rise of digital fundraising, implement robust cybersecurity protocols to safeguard sensitive donor information.

3. Tailored insurance cover – Don't assume standard business insurance is sufficient. Protect physical assets, as well as specific risks relevant to the sector, such as volunteer injuries, trustee indemnity and loss of donations.

4. Safeguarding policies – Regularly update policies and ensure all volunteers and staff are trained in safeguarding best practices, especially when working with the public and vulnerable groups.

“Charities must be proactive, not just reactive,” adds Sarah Cox. “Protecting their operations means that the generous contributions from local residents can drive long-term change, allowing organisations to focus on their missions without fear of disruption, and ensuring every contribution makes a lasting difference."