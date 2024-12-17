Heatio launches new energy-saving solution exclusively for North West residents

Hundreds of homes across Liverpool are set to make savings on their energy bills under a government-backed scheme launched today by Liverpool-based clean tech specialist Heatio.

Liverpool has been selected as a North West area where the Energy Saving Solution is being launched today.

Heatio’s new solution aims to overcome the need for customers to pay upfront for new heating systems, making the switch to a heat pump and solar more accessible.

It will provide a free energy score for people’s homes, with bespoke recommendations for low-carbon technologies, such as solar panels, heat pumps and EV chargers, which can help people save money on their bills.

The team uses advanced digital twin technology and real-time energy data to simulate how the customer’s home performs throughout the year and show the true impact the low-carbon technology could have on customers’ energy costs and the potential savings they can make.

Homeowners can then choose flexible payment options for the recommended solar technology, including affordable monthly payment plans with Hometree Finance or paying in full upfront, making renewable energy accessible for more people - enabling them to self-generate their own energy and potentially save money straight away.

Access to government grants, such as the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, to cover the cost of other recommended low-carbon technologies such as heat pumps and hot water storage systems will also be arranged by Heatio to ensure a complete energy-saving package at zero to low cost.

Heatio will manage the installation process with local approved traders to minimise disruption and make the switch to low-carbon technology seamless. Once installed, Heatio’s Energy Optimisation Platform will link, monitor and optimise the performance of the technology ensuring maximum cost and carbon savings, while enabling the customer to have full control of how and when they use energy.

Homeowners can also access a new E.ON Next tariff featuring two daily off-peak time periods with cheaper energy prices that will help them to save further on their energy costs.

“As energy prices continue to escalate, people want to save money on their energy bills and feel more in control,” Simon Roberts, co-founder and CEO of Heatio said, “but our research shows us that one of the main barriers to installing technology like heat pumps and solar panels is the upfront cost. That’s why we’ve created a solution which incorporates Hometree Finance’s monthly payment plan with zero to minimal upfront costs so that households can install the technology in their homes, feel more in control and start saving money. Everything has been designed to make the process easy and as efficient as possible for the consumer. By providing visibility into the real-world impact of these technologies, we take them through the whole journey, building consumer confidence and encouraging greater uptake.”

Jamie Brookes, Director of Green Funding Solutions, E.ON said: “Innovative and more affordable finance options are key to inspiring homeowners to make their homes sustainable and to help wean the country off our dependence on fossil fuels. By offering flexible payment options and enabling people to spread upfront costs when updating their homes, we hope to remove the finance barrier and make low carbon options more accessible by encouraging more homeowners to take the greener choice.”

Residents living in the North West can sign up for the service here. Heatio is planning a nationwide roll-out in 2025.

The Energy Saving Solution is the result of two years of work supported by the Department of Energy and Net Zero's Green Homes Finance Accelerator programme in collaboration with E.ON.

The solution, which builds on Heatio's 20 years of experience in the renewables industry, will be delivered in collaboration with E.ON, the Energy Systems Catapult and Hometree Finance and is aimed at promoting greater uptake of low carbon heating and energy efficiency measures by removing the upfront costs to consumers.