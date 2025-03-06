Hello Earth appoints performance strategy director and two new account managers

Hello Earth, the Liverpool-based creative performance digital agency that specialises in serving DTC disrupter brands, has added to its senior leadership after naming Rachel Bloom as its new performance strategy director. Hello Earth has also appointed two new account managers.

Rachel has joined Hello Earth from Liberty Market and Foundation Agency where she was head of strategy. Her clients included Not on the High Street, Benefit Cosmetics, Crew Clothing, and Happy Beds. In 2023, she completed the Mark Ritson Mini MBA in Marketing.

In her new role, Rachel will be focused on creating and executing performance marketing strategies across Hello Earth’s portfolio of clients which includes McQueens Dairies, Biotiful and Noted Aromas. She has a passion for behavioural science and how it can apply unconscious biases to advertising strategies.

Rachel commented: “After 13 enjoyable years at my previous agency I knew my next move had to feel right – especially as I wanted to specialise in e-commerce. Thanks to its reputation for delivering exceptional creative output alongside first-class strategic thinking, and its commitment to working with purpose-driven brands, Hello Earth felt like a natural home and somewhere I could really push my career forward. I am now excited to be working with our amazing team, helping our clients speak to their audiences and achieve their goals.”

Joining Rachel are two new account managers: Niamh Ryan and Paige Shiel. Niamh graduated in 2020 with a 2:1 in Business Management from the University of Chester. She started her career as a freelance social media and marketing manager. She has also worked at Jupiter Advertising and Creed Communications. Her previous clients include Lidl, the House of Commons, and Evri.

Paige holds a BSc in Marketing Communications and Advertising from Kingston University and is a Meta Certified Media Buying Professional. She has worked in the marketing sector for seven years with roles at APMG International and SportsCover Direct. Her focus at Hello Earth will be on paid social.

Commenting on her new position, Niamh said: “Joining Hello Earth was a no-brainer for me. Coming from an employee-owned business, I wanted to continue working somewhere that values its people. Sustainability has been a passion of mine since university, so finding a role where I can do what I love whilst making a positive impact is incredibly rewarding.”

Stephanie Fisher – founder and CEO of Hello Earth – added: “2025 is set to be another big year for the business so welcoming three such talented people to the team is great news. Rachel’s experience and her dedication to combining creative and strategic thinking is already adding value and I know she, along with Niamh and Paige, will become an integral part of the Hello Earth family.”