Hello Earth makes two new team appointments and announces raft of promotions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Agency grows team and confirms latest promotions

Hello Earth, the Liverpool-based performance-driven digital agency that specialises in serving socially responsible brands, has made two new appointments and announced five internal promotions.

The first new starter is Ema Zabotka who has joined as a paid media manager. Ema will be handling media planning and buying across various social platforms, managing and monitoring campaign performance, formulating and testing roadmaps to achieve and exceed KPIs, and leading technical innovation from a paid social perspective. Her previous role was at The7stars in London where she worked for two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma said: “I felt that Hello Earth was perfect for me as it is an agency that is committed to sustainability which directly aligns with my own values. I am now looking forward to working across a diverse range of clients, and with a brilliant team of people who support each other based on their individual strengths and interests.”Naomi Wright Watkinsonis Hello Earth’s newest performance content executive. Naomi has joined from Pixated where she was a content manager. She has also worked at Wave and Wriggle Marketing. In her new role, she will be focusing on strategic content planning, content management and creation, client relationship management, organic social media strategy, collaborative partnerships and content coordination.

Your World

Alongside the two new appointments, Hello Earth has confirmed five internal promotions: Ella Redden has been promoted to content lead; Millie Gore to brand manager; Megan Taylor to paid social strategist; Zuzy Yazadzhi to CRM marketing lead; and Sarah King to senior digital account manager.

Stephanie Fisher – founder and CEO of Hello Earth – added: “Welcoming Ema and Naomi is a great way to kick start the last few months of 2024. They both bring some great experience and ideas so I am confident they will thrive and become an integral part of Hello Earth.

Stephanie added: “Myself and the senior leadership team are also delighted to promote Ella, Millie, Megan, Zuzy and Sarah. They all add immense value to the business - and their talents are appreciated by their clients - so seeing their careers grow and flourish is fantastic.”