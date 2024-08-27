Heswall Opticians raises over £200 for Clatterbridge Cancer Charity

A Heswall opticians has raised £210.77 for Clatterbridge Cancer Charity through a sponsored bikeathon.

The Specsavers Heswall team held the fundraising event in store where team members Haley Corbett and Grace Hooper led the team in cycling 253km on exercise bikes to encourage donations. The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre provides specialist cancer treatment for many of the over 100,000 people living with cancer in Merseyside and Cheshire. Through its unique network of care across the region, the charity provides care for a population of 2.4 million people. Hannah Walsh, community fundraiser at Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, says: ‘We are incredibly grateful to the team at Specsavers Heswall and would like to say a massive thank you to them for organising the recent in store bike-a-thon and raising vital funds for Clatterbridge Cancer Charity. ‘Donations fund a range of projects to help us be at the forefront of cancer care. These projects include bringing in new ways of treating cancer, bringing cancer care closer to patients’ homes and breaking boundaries by becoming the first in the UK to offer certain clinical trials. ‘It’s thanks to people like you that the charity can support The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre so it can continue to make such a significant difference to the lives of its patients and their loved ones. Thank you for being part of this journey with us and having some fun along the way!’ Chris Graham, retail director at Specsavers Heswall, says: ‘This is a charity close to the store's heart, and we will no doubt continue to give back for a long time to come. Cancer affects so many people across Merseyside and the North West, and we’re so pleased to have been able to give an amazing cause such as Clatterbridge Cancer Charity a donation. ‘We’d like to thank our lovely customers who without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.’ For more information on Clatterbridge Cancer Charity, visit: https://clatterbridgecharity.org/ For more information or to book an eye or hearing test at Specsavers Heswall, visit: https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/heswall