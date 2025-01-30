Hill Dickinson bolsters Liverpool team with new commercial partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

International commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the appointment of Paddy Dwyer, who joins the firm’s Commercial TMT and IP team in its Liverpool office.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 17 years’ experience advising on a wide range of commercial matters, Dwyer brings significant expertise to the firm spanning all aspects of commercial law across a variety of industry sectors, including software models, outsourcing, collaborative contracting, logistics and warehousing operations, distribution, purchase and supply as well as having extensive knowledge of regulated procurement.

Dwyer joins from DLA Piper, where he worked predominantly on strategic sourcing arrangements, complex distribution strategies, large public sector outsourcings and transformation programmes for a large variety of clients. As part of his former firm’s UK government contracting team and UK leadership group in industrials, he acted on a large number of public sector and industrial client matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This latest appointment further demonstrates Hill Dickinson’s commitment to expanding the range and depth of its business services offering to clients and driving strategic growth in 2025. The firm made more than a dozen senior lateral hires into its Business Services Group in 2024 and over 20 senior hires firmwide.

Paddy Dwyer

Fiona Parry, head of Business Services at Hill Dickinson, said: “As we enter 2025, we are focused on continuing to build on the significant growth we have achieved within our Business Services offering over the last year.

"Paddy’s appointment will contribute to this by expanding our existing national commercial TMT and IP team. With over a decade of experience, Paddy will bring exceptional insights and skills to the firm and will play a key role in enhancing our client services as we move forward into an exciting year ahead.”

Matt Noon, head of Liverpool Corporate and Commercial at Hill Dickinson said: “Paddy brings a depth of experience in commercial law to Hill Dickinson. His ability to structure and negotiate complex commercial agreements will help us continue delivering expert legal services to our clients across TMT and IP. I am confident Paddy will play a key role in supporting our commercial legal team’s growth in 2025 and we’re all excited to welcome him to the team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddy Dwyer, partner at Hill Dickinson, said: “Joining Hill Dickinson, with the firm’s strong reputation for delivering industry-leading commercial law services across the UK, is an incredible next step in my career.

"I’m looking forward to joining an ambitious team of commercial lawyers and using my experience to advise clients on a wide range of commercial matters, playing a key role in helping our clients maximise their commercial operations and achieve efficiencies across their supply base and driving forward firmwide growth at Hill Dickinson in 2025 and beyond.”