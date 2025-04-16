Historic building shapes young apprentice's future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic landmark from St Helens past, is helping to shape one young man’s future. Seventeen-year-old Harry Macklin from Huyton, recently started a bricklaying apprenticeship with Clan Contracting Limited. He is currently honing his skills on the conservation of the historically significant No. 7 Bottle Shop at Cannington Shaw in St Helens. This restoration project is being led by the Cannington Shaw Preservation Trust CIC and includes a training academy which is managed by environmental charity Groundwork and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

From Classroom To Conservation

Whilst studying at St Helens College, Harry spent a week at No.7 Bottle Shop, gaining valuable work experience. His work ethic and positive attitude during that week left a lasting impression on the Clan Contracting team. So much so, that they encouraged him to apply for an apprenticeship. Following a successful two-stage interview process, Harry was offered a much sought after 3 year apprenticeship. He now spends four days a week on site gaining practical experience and one day a week at St Helens College pursuing an NVQ Level 3 qualification in bricklaying.

Beyond bricklaying, Harry is also developing a wide range of essential skills and practical experience that will undoubtedly serve him well throughout his future career.

Harry Macklin

Wayne McIntyre, Project Manager at Clan Contracting, commented, “Even though he was only here for a week to begin with, Harry's attitude and commitment quickly made him stand out. We’re delighted to have him as part of our team and if he continues to work hard, we think he has the potential to have a very successful career in the construction industry.”

Personal Pride In Local Legacy

For Harry, this opportunity is a dream come true. "I’ve always been interested in construction and I feel really proud to be involved in preserving this iconic building for future generations to use and enjoy" he said. "The no. 7 Bottle Shop is a listed building, so it’s really important to preserve it’s historic character. This has given me the chance to get experience of using both modern and traditional techniques and materials, which has been brilliant.”

John Tabern, Chairman and Project Director of Cannington Shaw Preservation Trust CIC said; “It’s fantastic to see apprentices working alongside and learning from experienced heritage trades people. This project isn’t just about restoring this amazing piece of our heritage, it’s also about safeguarding the traditional skills that built it and investing in the future of our community.”

Harry (centre) with colleagues John (left) and Robert (right)

Discover More About Cannington Shaw

As work to restore No. 7 Bottle Shop continues, a number of events are planned over the coming months to enable even more people to learn about this vital piece of local history. You can find out more about the restoration plans and upcoming events by visiting: canningtonshaw.org.uk