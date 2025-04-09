History repeats for Liverpool siblings as they reunite at Thornton Hall and Lodge Care Home ahead of National Siblings Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of National Siblings Day on Thursday (April 10) Thornton Hall and Lodge Care Home in Liverpool is sharing the heartwarming story of two siblings who now live under the same roof.

After many decades apart, Harry and Audrey were reunited five months ago when Audrey moved into the care home, and they immediately began reminiscing about their childhood days, joking about sharing a room in Litherland, Merseyside.

Harry has been living at Thornton Hall and Lodge in Crosby, Liverpool, for the past three years. Their younger sister Pauline explained that Audrey’s recent move to the care home has made the already close siblings even closer.

Audrey said: “We now have more opportunities to spend time together.”

Audrey and Harry, together again!

Harry, who joined the Royal Navy at 15, spent many months away travelling the world, and Audrey remembers missing him terribly during those times. As the eldest of four siblings and five years older than Harry, Audrey fondly recalls being sent to fetch the midwife when Harry was born.

Harry shared: “We love living together. It's lovely spending time together. Every lunch and dinner, we sit down and chat about our day, especially if we didn’t spend it with each other.”

Audrey added: “We never thought we'd end up living under the same roof again, but here we are, and we couldn’t be happier.”

Harry and Audrey love spending time together, reminiscing about their childhood and playing bingo.

Pauline visits every other day and is very involved in their lives. She brings them treats and even joins in wearing fancy-dress costumes for themed parties and special events.

Charlotte Cuddy, Home Manager at Thornton Hall and Lodge Care Home, said: “They are a beautiful family, filled with love and respect for one another. It’s heartwarming to see how close they are. They are very lucky to have each other, and we are very lucky to be able to care for them.”

Harry and Audrey concluded: “If any siblings out there are thinking about living together in a care home, do it! Nobody knows you better than your sibling, and they will accept you for who you are. You just need to love each other, and everything will be fine.”

