HMS Wellington campaign to trace all surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans

The Wellington Trust, owner and custodian of HMS Wellington, the sole surviving dedicated Battle of the Atlantic convoy escort in Europe, recently launched Robin’s Campaign to trace all surviving Battle of the Atlantic Veterans.

Robin’s Campaign, named after Robin Boodle (100), is part of the ships commemorations to mark this 80th anniversay of VE day on 8th May, and the end of the Battle of the Atlantic. Robin served onboard HMS SUFFOLK from 1940 to 1945.

During Robin’s time in the ships Company, SUFFOLK formed part of three Battle of the Atlantic convoys: two Arctic Convoys and Convoy number WS30/KMF15 from the Clyde to Freetown, Sierra Leone. HMS WELLINGTON was also part of convoy WS 30.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the longest fought battle of WWII, starting on 3 September 1939, ending on Victory Europe (VE) day 8 May 1945.

Robin’s Campaign sets out to trace surviving Battle of the Atlantic and is named after Robin Boodle. Here is Robin as a boy sailor in the early 1940’s when he served onboard HMS Suffolk.

The charity is appealing to all surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans from both the Royal Navy and the merchant navy, or their families, to come forward so these veterans can be commemorated this special 80th anniversary year, and so their stories can be told.

The Royal and merchant navies were of course very active out of Liverpool, where these critical operations were headquartered. While the charity accepts there cannot be many surviving Battle of the Atlantic veterans, they are appealing to the people of Liverpool to help trace them.

Chairman of the Wellington Trust, Dominic Tweddle is urging those to come forward who may know or be a surviving Battle of the Atlantic veteran:

“HMS Wellington, and many other ships of the Royal and merchant navies were regular visitors to Liverpool. Many were recruited into the maritime wartime effort in from this historic port city.

Robin Boodle is now 100. He served in three Battle of the Atlantic convoys, including one with HMS Wellington.

We hope this appeal can help find these veterans so their contribution to the Battle of the Atlantic can be recognised and others learn of their contribution to the war effort."

If you are, or know a surviving Battle of the Atlantic veteran, Royal or Merchant Navy, please contact the Wellington Trust via email [email protected]

The Wellington Trust also welcome and encourage families of former members of the HMS WELLINGTON ships company to get in touch as part of our wider research.