Hiro, now nine, was originally adopted from Dogs Trust Merseyside as a 14-week-old puppy in 2016 and lived a happy life at the heart of a loving home until sadly his owner died. As the family could no longer take care of him, Hiro found himself back at the Huyton-based rehoming centre in January 2023.

To the surprise of the team, it took more than two years for beautiful Hiro to find his special someone, but they were finally able to wave a fond and tearful farewell to him after Natasha Rose fell in love with him when she met Hiro at the centre on Valentine’s Day.

Georgina Lowery, Manager at Dogs Trust Merseyside, says: “We are so delighted that Hiro has found a home. It was the best Valentine’s Day present ever. When he was returned to us two years ago, we genuinely thought he’d find a new home really quickly, but sadly that wasn’t to be.

“Hiro has Addisons Disease which means he is on medication and he is nervous around people he doesn’t know, so both those may have put people off adopting him, but he is such a beautiful dog, inside and out, that we knew one day he’d meet his perfect match, and that’s what happened on Valentine’s Day.”

Natasha Rose has adopted four rescue dogs previously, including two from Dogs Trust. When Jay, who she adopted during the COVID-19 lockdown, passed away in January this year, she initially thought she wouldn’t adopt for a while, but soon realised her house didn’t feel like a home without a four-legged friend, so began her search. With Hiro by her side, she says: “I went on the Dogs Trust website and there was Hiro.

I always look for dogs who have been waiting a long time for a home, so I registered my interest in Hiro and got a call the following day. I had a long chat with one of Hiro’s carers and she made sure I understood everything I needed to know. “He was at Dogs Trust Merseyside, almost 150 miles away, as I live in Nettleham in Lincolnshire and it was expected that I would need to meet him several times so that we could build a bond, but that didn’t deter me. I knew it would be worth it if it meant I could give him the home he needed. “So, on Valentine’s Day, I headed up to Merseyside with my daughter Jenny-Anne, and Hiro stole our hearts.

We spent a lot of time with him over two days and the team felt it was a match made in heaven which was wonderful.” A week later, Hiro took the long journey home in his stride and has settled into home life perfectly, enjoying all the comforts it brings.

Natasha, a piano teacher, says: “He loves jumping up on the settee for a cuddle in the evening and at night sleeps on my bed, which is lovely as of course when he was in kennels, he wouldn’t have been able to have company at night, so I think he really appreciates that.

“The Dogs Trust Merseyside team were amazing. Every dog is different, and they have cared for Hiro so brilliantly over the last two years, giving him everything he has needed, which I believe is why he’s adjusted to life back in a home so quickly. “We have a lovely routine, taking relaxed walks and he loves a paddle. He often stands and sniffs with his nose in the air, just taking it all in.

“He’s most certainly my Valentine. He’s beautiful, and a wonderful companion. We will definitely be together forever. He is joyful. If anyone is thinking of welcoming a dog into their life, please rescue. Dogs Trust never gives up on a dog, and Hiro is testament to that. They would have cared for him for as long as it took him to find his ideal home, and now he has.”

To find out more about all the dogs still waiting to find their forever homes at Dogs Trust Merseyside, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/merseyside

1 . Contributed No longer in kennels, Hiro loves company at night and sleeps alongside Natasha Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed After waiting more than two years, Hiro is loving life in his new home Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Hiro loves a paddle on his morning walks Photo: Submitted