Hollyoaks actor Ashley Taylor Dawson to host Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards ceremony

Hollyoaks star Ashley Taylor Dawson today said he “cannot wait to celebrate Cheshire’s brilliant businesses and unsung heroes” after being unveiled as the host of the Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards ceremony in March.

The Cheshire-born and raised actor and singer is best known for playing Darren Osborne in the Channel 4 soap set in fictional Chester suburb Hollyoaks - with his impressive CV also including a stint in pop group allSTARS and making the quarter finals of Strictly Come Dancing.

He is also no stranger to the hospitality sector with his former Wilmslow ventures including being a business partner for both The Grove Bar Tavern and Wrap Studio and owning and running cocktail bar Symposium for 10 years.

And Ashley said taking on the new role as host of the prestigious Marketing Cheshire Tourism Awards 2024/2025, which celebrate the people and businesses behind Cheshire and Warrington’s tourism sector, was “a true honour”.

The awards champion everything from family attractions, wedding venues and holiday parks to accommodation providers, pubs and restaurants - with a new Best Event or Festival Award, one of widespread 17 categories included for 2024/25.

Qualifying winners will be automatically entered into the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence to compete against the best in the country.

Married dad-of-three Ashley, who lives in Wilmslow said he was delighted to be the MC, following the footsteps of actress Lucy-Jo Hudson who guest hosted last year.

He said: “Cheshire is my home and a region I love. I’m also not a stranger to the hospitality game in Cheshire. It has been a passion of mine for quite some time.

“So to be able to celebrate brilliant businesses and unsung heroes who work so hard to make our region such a wonderful place to live, visit and work is a real honour and a role I was delighted to accept.”

A 300-strong audience is expected at the glittering ceremony which takes place at Chester Cathedral on Thursday, March 6, 2025 – the second year in a row the spectacular venue is hosting the esteemed event.

And Ashley’s involvement comes as organisers issued a rallying call for visitor economy businesses to snap up the last few remaining tickets.

Marketing Cheshire officials are also urging any corporate businesses interested in supporting the awards with sponsorship to utilise the packages available.

Judges had to sift through a record number of entries for the awards with finalists hailing from across Cheshire East, Cheshire West and Chester, and Warrington sub-regions were confirmed.

The Harry Styles-inspired Harry's Home Village Tour in Holmes Chapel and Chester Zoo are among finalists securing multiple nominations – both finding themselves as a finalist in three categories.

The full list of finalists can be found here. For tickets and sponsorship details email [email protected]