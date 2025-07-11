Home Care Provider Wins National Training Award

Home Care Provider Routes Healthcare Wins Big at British Training Awards 2025

Routes Healthcare's Training Academy has won 'Learning Initiative of the Year' at the British Training Awards 2025!

The British Training Awards celebrate the very best in learning and development across the UK. With over 360 entries from organisations nationwide, this is fantastic news for the home care provider that's been supporting families across Liverpool and Merseyside for over 15 years.

Specialist Training for People Right Here in Merseyside

Routes Healthcare's winning training programme welcomes local people into rewarding care careers - whether they're completely new to the sector or looking to progress their skills in Liverpool and surrounding areas.

"What makes Routes Academy special is how it welcomes people who might never have considered a career in care," explains Helen Cuthill, People Director at Routes Healthcare. "The Academy helps them discover they have a real gift for it. Seeing someone from our local community flourish in their new career is incredibly rewarding."

From day one training through to specialist qualifications, Routes Academy supports local people at every step. New starters get mentoring alongside their training, whilst experienced staff can develop expertise in pathways such as dementia care, end-of-life support, and complex/clinical training.

Making a Real Difference to Families in Merseyside

"When you see the impact of great training for our clients and their families, it's wonderful," explains Helen. "Local clients tell us they feel completely confident in their carers' abilities. This British Training Award shows that investing in local people really does create better care for the families we support."

Routes Healthcare has been helping people across Merseyside live independently in their own homes for over 15 years. Routes Academy ensures care professionals receive dedicated training to deliver excellent care standards in the community and development for career progression in health and social care.

You can find out more about Routes Healthcare at www.routeshealthcare.com