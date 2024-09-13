Homebuilder donates over £70,000 to children's hospice

REDROW has handed over its annual, and largest to date, donation to Claire House Children’s Hospice.

The homebuilder’s donation of £73,020 was thanks to the effort of its North West team who have been busy taking part in events throughout the year including the Chester Dragon Boat Race, quiz nights, golf days and the team’s annual charity ball which raised over £56,000 alone.

Claire House Children’s Hospice helps seriously and terminally ill children and has two sites, a full hospice on the Wirral and a second site in Liverpool. The specialist team in West Derby provides day-care, complementary therapies, clinics, counselling and play and music sessions.

Dan Halliday, corporate fundraising manager at Claire House, said: "Redrow has now raised more than £200,000 for Claire House Children’s Hospice, which is just incredible.

Louisa Jones,Gareth Stansfield,Carly Coffey,Jason Newton,Ginny Constantinou,Will Staton and Charlie

“This means that we can support so many children across the region and ensures that we can be there to hold the hands of the families who desperately need us, at the toughest time imaginable. We are so proud to be the charity partner for Redrow and can’t say thank you enough to the difference they have made to the lives of so many."

Jason Newton, managing director at Redrow NW said: “Claire House Children’s Hospice is our chosen charity who we have supported for many years. The hospice team do an incredible job helping children and families here in the North West.

“I’d like to thank all the team at Redrow who have taken it upon themselves to undertake individual fundraising activities throughout the year and all those who have supported our events.

“We are very proud to have raised these funds, and we hope this donation helps the team in supporting children and their families in our communities.”

Redrow NW is currently building homes across the North West. Visit www.redrow.co.uk/northwest for further details.

For more information or to donate to the hospice visit: www.clairehouse.org.uk