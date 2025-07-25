Homebuilder helps school in Sandymoor with outdoor space improvements

Outdoor seating has been provided at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy thanks to Castle Green Homes.

The school successfully applied for support under the homebuilder’s Mission Green initiative, linked to the Bridgewater View development in Daresbury.

School business manager Caroline Thompson explained: “Our goal was to enhance a section of the playground both environmentally and in support of student wellbeing. Thanks to Mission Green funding, we’ve been able to install new eco-friendly tables and benches. These additions have provided students with a comfortable and inviting space to sit, relax, and enjoy their social time outside. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Sandymoor Ormiston Academy is around two miles from Bridgewater View, part of the wider Daresbury Garden Village development.

It was one of six good causes to share £5,000 under Mission Green, a voluntary scheme offered in addition to £1.6 million of community investment agreed during the planning process.

Castle Green Homes sales director Sian Pitt said: “The idea behind Mission Green was to give something back to the community, supporting the environment, health and wellbeing. We’re pleased to have been able to provide seating for students at Sandymoor Ormiston Academy as part of a wider programme to enhance outdoor space.”

For more information about homes at Bridgewater View see https://www.castlegreenhomes.uk/our-developments/north-west/bridgewater-view.