Homebuyers across Merseyside urged to act quickly to save on stamp duty

Countryside Homes is urging house hunters to act quickly as time is running out to save thousands in stamp duty costs.

With just a few months left before the changes come into effect, Countryside Homes is offering a £99 reservation fee on all homes and a £10,000 deposit contribution on selected homes at its Eastbrook Village development in Maghull. If you're looking for your next home, you could save £2,500 if you move before 31st March on all purchases from £250,000 up to £925,000.

Based on the 4-bed detached Stratford at Eastbrook Village, which is available for £422,000, someone moving to their next home would currently owe £8,600 in stamp duty. For first-time buyers, it would be £0. After 31 March 2025, it would be £11,100 for current homeowners and £6,100 for first-time buyers.

Stamp duty is currently paid by existing homeowners when purchasing a new home valued over £250,000 in England, while first-time buyers only pay stamp duty when they purchase a home over £425,000. However, as of 31 March 2025, existing homeowners will have to pay stamp duty on properties above £125,000, and first-time buyers will have their threshold reduced to £300,000.

Eastbrook Village

Zac Worthington, Sales and Marketing Director at Vistry, Merseyside and Cheshire West, said: “We’d encourage anyone planning to move in 2025 to consider starting their home-buying journey now to save on stamp duty fees. For first-time buyers in particular, the stamp duty savings are considerable, and our reduced reservation fee will help them kick-start the process.

“Across our developments, we can also put you in touch with independent financial advisers who have access to the entire mortgage market, including green mortgages. All of our properties can potentially be purchased with a green mortgage and they’re so efficient that homeowners should even find their energy bills are considerably lower. Latest figures from the HBF** suggest the savings could be more than £165 per month or £1,981 per year for those who move from an older house to a new one.”

Properties are available for reservation at Countryside Homes’ Eastbrook Village development*. Prices start at £285,000 for a high-quality, energy-efficient home.

*T&Cs apply. Countryside Homes deposit contribution offer is available on selected plots and is subject to contract and eligibility criteria. You will be required to enter into a reservation agreement to reserve a new build home and complete on that purchase by 31 March 2025.