Homes in the North West celebrate success at Carehome.co.uk awards

Located across various North West towns, including Southport, Northwich and Wigan, HC-One’s award winning homes have been recognised by their local communities for the exceptional level of care provided to their residents

Colleagues across HC-One care homes in the North West are celebrating the success of their Carehome.co.uk Top 20 awards. In total, three HC-One care homes across the North West of England received awards for being among the Top 20 care homes in the region.

Top 20 Care Homes in the North West of England 2025

Dale Park colleagues holding up their Carehome.co.uk Awards banner

Acorn Meadow Care Home, Lostock Gralam, Northwich, Cheshire

Dale Park Care Home, Southport, Merseyside

Rosebridge Court Care Home, Hindley, Wigan

Carehome.co.uk, the UK's leading care home directory and comparison website, holds its annual Care Home Awards to recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK.

These are based on individual review scores that carehome.co.uk have received from residents, and their friends, family and loved ones, demonstrating real life opinions and first-hand experiences from those most closely connected to the home.

HC-One is committed to providing the highest standards of care in every community they serve, which is demonstrated by their 9.6 average rating on the carehome.co.uk website – which is among the highest review scores across the care home sector.

Acorn Meadow colleagues holding up their banner

Rachael Junge, HC-One’s Managing Director for the North West, said:

“The level of exceptional and kind care that is provided across our homes in the North West is just remarkable. It’s an honour that this dedication has been recognised in these prestigious awards.

“Our incredible colleagues pour their hearts into serving the communities around them, and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to our residents and their families.

“These awards are not just a recognition of our homes, but a celebration of every individual who makes them special. We couldn’t be prouder of the work they do and the remarkable achievements of our homes.”