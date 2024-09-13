Hook Driven Indie Folk Songs Sam Carter "Silver Horizon" at Liverpool Philharmonic

By JIll Lerner
Contributor
Published 13th Sep 2024, 10:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sam is playing with Stuart McCallum: Sunday 13th October, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Hope st. Liverpool. L1 9BP. Doors: 19:30. Tickets: £17/£14/£12.00 Box Office: 0151 709 3789.

Sam Carter announced his fifth solo album, Silver Horizon, for release on Captain Records on Friday, 16th of August.

Featuring 11 hook-driven indie folk songs in an absorbing sound world,Silver Horizon represents a marked shift in style from Carter’s previous work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over his fifteen-year career, Midlands-born guitarist and songwriter Sam Carter has earned a reputation for vivid, heartfelt songwriting and captivating live performances. He is a highly regarded instrumentalist, renowned by many as “the finest English-style fingerpicking guitarist of his generation” (Jon Boden).

Sam Carterplaceholder image
Sam Carter

Sam has appeared on national TV, including a spellbinding performance on Later… with Jools Holland, won a BBC Folk Award, and toured the world, sharing stages with folk’s leading lights, including Richard Thompson, Eliza Carthy, Martin Simpson, and Bella Hardy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5LTnQxjV8F4

Related topics:TicketsLiverpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice