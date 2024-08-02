Horse Sense Wirral's urgent appeal as unpredictable weather creates 'looming winter hay shortage'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An urgent appeal has been launched by local rescue and rehoming charity Horse Sense Wirral to raise critical hay and straw funds to support more than 100 ponies over the winter period, with the charity on the brink of a supply crisis.

The unprecedented wet weather over recent months - including less sunshine to dry the hay and straw - has led to local farmers rallying around to make sure all hay and straw needs in the area can be met before the onset of winter later this year. Hay is used to feed most of the residents while a fresh supply of straw provides comfy, safe and warm bedding for all.

For animal rescue charities like Horse Sense Wirral (HSW) environmental factors have been compounded further by the national cost of living crisis. Research this year from the National Equine Welfare Council found that all 29 organisations surveyed were impacted, with almost half (48.3%) of participants worried about maintaining current operations over the winter.

As part of fundraising efforts HSW, who must pay for the hay and straw upfront, the charity has set up a Just Giving page for members of the community to help them with a £10,000 target.

Finlay, a miniature shetland resident at Horse Sense Wirral

Founder Amy Pirie said: “We’re working around the clock to raise funds. We have made some progress but we need so much more. We’re trying to reach £10,000 via our amazing supporters and hopefully we can reach the actual target of £20,000 with our other planned activities.”

You can support Horse Sense Wirral by setting up a direct debit for as little as £1 a week. Horse Sense Wirral is hosting a Bank Holiday Rescue Fundraiser on Monday 26 August at the Village Green, Neston Road, Thornton Hough, from 12-4pm. Come and learn about local animal charities with pony rides, classic cars, games, stalls and more.

For more information on how you can help HSW, including volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.facebook.com/xhorsesensewirralx