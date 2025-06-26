Horton Automatics at Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium

We’re proud to announce our involvement in one of the most exciting construction projects in the North West — the brand-new Hill Dickinson Stadium, the future home of Everton Football Club.

Working in partnership with Bennett Architectural, and under the direction of main contractors Laing O’Rourke, Horton Automatics supplied and installed a series of state-of-the-art automatic door systems designed to support the functionality, accessibility, and aesthetic quality of this landmark venue.

Delivering Precision and Performance

At this iconic site, we installed:

2021+ Sliding Door Packages

2021+ Sliding Door Packages – Engineered for high-traffic environments, these doors offer seamless entry and exit for fans and staff alike, combining durability with a sleek design.

– Engineered for high-traffic environments, these doors offer seamless entry and exit for fans and staff alike, combining durability with a sleek design. 2x Paired 4100+ Swing Door Automations – Providing controlled access with quiet and reliable operation, these heavy-duty doors are ideal for key internal areas of the stadium.

– Providing controlled access with quiet and reliable operation, these heavy-duty doors are ideal for key internal areas of the stadium. 1x Single 4100+ Swing Door Automation – Perfect for smaller access points, this installation ensures consistent performance and safety in more compact areas.

Our team worked to the highest standards, ensuring every installation aligned with the stadium’s cutting-edge infrastructure and future-facing design.

A Stadium Built for the Future

Set on Liverpool’s historic Bramley-Moore Dock, the Hill Dickinson Stadium is more than just a football ground — it’s a symbol of regeneration and innovation. With a planned capacity of 52,888, it’s poised to become a hub for sport, music, and major cultural events.

1x Single 4100+ Swing Door Automatics

Being part of such a high-profile development is a huge privilege for Horton Automatics. Our contribution helps ensure that this stadium is not only visually striking but also fully equipped for modern accessibility and efficiency.

We look forward to seeing the Hill Dickinson Stadium come to life for the 2025–26 Premier League season and to welcoming fans through the doors we proudly installed.