Hospice to light up Crosby in September

St. Joseph’s Hospice is planning to light up Crosby this Autumn with its first ever Illuminate Walk.

The 5km family-friendly walk will take place on Friday 26th September, and will start from Merchant Taylors’ School, on Liverpool Road in Crosby.

The fun will start at 6.30pm when participants can collect their hospice t-shirt, grab some pre-walk refreshments, listen to live music from a DJ, and even get their faces painted. There will also be a warm up before the walk begins at 8pm.

Registration for the Illuminate Walk is open now and the hospice is urging local families to come along and take part to show their support for this very special local charity.

All the details for the Illuminate Walk for St. Joseph's Hospice

St. Joseph’s Hospice is an independent charity and has been caring for local families for over 50 years, but times are very tough for charities right now.

It costs £11,500 a day, to keep St. Joseph’s Hospice running and the hospice is hoping that the Illuminate Walk will fund one day of care at the hospice.

Zoë Furnivall, community and events fundraiser for St. Joseph’s Hospice, said: “This is going to be a really fun evening and it’s suitable for everyone, and all ages. The route is pushchair and wheelchair friendly too. So, bring along your friends, family, and colleagues, and don’t forget your glowsticks!”

Registration includes a t-shirt, medal and goody bag and costs just £20 for adults and £10 for children. Special discounts are available for families registering together.

You can register for the Illuminate Walk online where more information is also available. Or call 0151 932 6044 or email [email protected].