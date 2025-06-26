Hostel resident channelling energy into boxing to raise money for charity that saved him from streets

A resident of a homeless hostel in Liverpool has signed up for a white-collar boxing match to raise money for the charity he says saved him from being street homeless.

Gerard, 31, from Liverpool, has been a resident at The Salvation Army’s Lifehouse (hostel) Ann Fowler House, located on Fraser Street, for the past 18 months and will take part in a charity boxing match at Liverpool Olympia in order to give something back to the church and charity that has been there for him when times were tough.

Gerard says: “Living at Ann Fowler Lifehouse has made such a difference to my life, The Salvation Army has been my safety net. They’ve not just given me a roof over my head and a warm bed, but they’ve given me time and support as well. I honestly think if it wasn’t for them, I would be on the streets with nowhere to go.

“Raising money for The Salvation Army’s work in Liverpool is my way of giving something back, a way of thanking them, and ensuring that other residents can get the support they need to get their life back on track too.”

Ann Fowler Lifehouse resident, Gerard, is fundraising for The Salvation Army

Part of the Ultra White Boxing movement, the charity match will take place on Saturday, July 5, and Gerard, who has never taken part in an amateur boxing match before, has been part of a robust training plan for eight weeks and will be supported on the night by members of The Salvation Army as well as his parents and siblings, family and friends.

Gerard added: “Boxing was something that I found a passion for quite quickly. When a boxing group was set up at Ann Fowler for residents to keep busy, fit and protect their mental health I was keen to be involved. Without groups like this I’d just be sat in my room, or going for walks, this keeps me busy and gives me something to do and a goal to work towards. I’ll probably feel a bit nervous on the night, but I am determined to win, and to make everyone proud of me.”

Gerard is hoping to raise enough money to create a fitness room at the Lifehouse featuring equipment such as a treadmill in order to protect people’s mental health with regular physical activity a powerful tool for doing so.

For anyone looking to support Gerard, and contribute to the work of The Salvation Army in Liverpool, they can do so via donations to www.justgiving.com/page/zainab-elmi-1

Zoë Shipton, service manager at The Salvation Army’s Ann Fowler House said: “Gerard’s fundraising efforts and taking part in the boxing match is a great way to directly make more things happen for our residents onsite and we are very grateful. When Gerard moves on into independent living, it will be a great legacy, providing a long-lasting impact offering fitness and sports equipment for future residents so they can also achieve their goals.”

Ann Fowler House provides 37 beds for men and women over the age of 18 experiencing homelessness in Liverpool. The Salvation Army hostels, known as Lifehouses, provide specialist support and guidance to help residents tackle the complex reasons that led them to become homeless and help them end the cycle.

The Salvation Army is one of the largest homelessness charities operating in the UK, providing more than 3,000 places for people in Lifehouses across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.