Housebuilder donates to Wirral Youth Zone

Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West has donated to £500 to OnSide’s Wirral Youth Zone, the Hive.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having opened in 2017, the Hive is a state-of-the-art youth zone dedicated to Wirral’s young people to provide opportunities and experiences they can’t find anywhere else.

Its vision is for every young person to be happy, healthy and be able to thrive within their community, with youth workers powering sessions for children aged between eight and 19-years-old, or those up to 25-years-old with additional needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Pennington, Philanthropy Manager at The Hive Youth Zone, said: “The donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes will help our team be there for children at a time they need us most. The Hive acts as a sanctuary to young people, bringing a fun, inclusive environment where they can dare to dream.

DWNW - MWfeb25-853881BW - David Wilson Homes is proud to support the Hive Wirral Youth Zone

“£500 could cover the cost of giving five young people a year to remember, meaning their annual membership of £5, their session fees of 50p and all hot meals are provided free of charge for a whole 12 months.

“Many families are struggling to meet the basic needs of their children, so this will enable us to give them that extra bit of support during desperate times.”

The Hive has over 2,800 active members, and 74,000 visits took place in 2024. It delivers targeted programmes through its outreach programme including wellbeing and employability focused initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the pioneering OnSide network with a collective mission of empowering young people to lead positive, fulfilling lives by providing access to incredible spaces and exceptional youth work, delivered by outstanding people, where they are needed the most.

DWNW - MWfeb25-853938BW - David Wilson Homes' Marketing Executive Olivia Jones meets up with Emma Langhorn from the Hive Youth Zone

Ashley added: “With a recent study finding that 44% of young people are experiencing high levels of loneliness, with 93% stating that attending a youth zone has improved their lives, our purpose is fuelled by the extreme need for support that exists.

“Thanks to businesses like Barratt and David Wilson Homes, donations such as this help The Hive to exist and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow, has recently entered a partnership with OnSide, donating £300,000 to the charity to help it continue to empower young people across the UK to lead positive and fulfilling lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Jarvis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: "We are proud to continue to support OnSide and its various youth zones. Building on the corporate partnership with Barratt Redrow, we are eager to support individual youth zones to receive the support they need to flourish.”

For further information about any nearby developments, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Merseyside or David Wilson Homes in Merseyside.