Housebuilder helps grassroots football players shine with donation

Halewood's Apollo Ajax Under 12s is modelling a new kit after receiving a £700 donation from Redrow.

The team received money from the housebuilder’s community fund, linked to Hilton Grange.

Manager, Anthony Mulhearn, said: “It costs around £2000 minimum per year to cover the basic running costs of a junior football team, and we needed new kits and equipment as well as £1200 to cover league fees and referee fees. I solely take on the challenge to fundraise as much as possible but sometimes I do have to pay for things out of my own pocket, so Redrow’s donation is so appreciated. I do it all to keep the kids active and engaged in a sport so it’s all worth it.”

Apollo Ajax play in the Burscough Junior Football League and train in Halewood Leisure centre each week. The team is made up of kids from Halewood and some from surrounding areas including some from underprivileged back grounds.

“Being part of a team is about more than just football, it teaches the boys camaraderie, confidence and life skills they’ll carry with them,” added Anthony, “At Christmas, I took the whole team out for bowling, a meal, and time at the arcades, experiences some of them may not have had otherwise.”

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “At Redrow, we’re passionate about creating thriving communities and that doesn’t stop at bricks and mortar. Supporting grassroots football gives young people the chance to build confidence, stay active, and learn the value of teamwork. We’re proud to back a team that brings so much positivity to local families, both on and off the pitch.”

The money received by the team came from Redrow’s £10,000 Halewood community fund that has been shared between 12 groups and good causes close to its Hilton Grange development. For further information on the homes at The Finches visit www.redrow.co.uk/thefinches or for Grace Fields visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/grace-fields-at-hilton-grange-halewood.