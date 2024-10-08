How ‘Nominate a Mate’ encourages friendly rivalry and active play at Ninja Warrior UK® Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ninja Warrior UK® Liverpool is leading the charge for active play this October with its ‘Nominate a Mate’ initiative, encouraging people to swap screen time for thrilling challenges that bring friends and families together.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the popular ITV show, Ninja Warrior UK® Liverpool is running a new campaign to encourage participants to challenge their mates to beat the wall and complete the exhilarating courses at its adventure park.

From bouncing on inflatables to scaling the Warped Wall, Nominate a Mate isn’t just about competition, it’s about encouraging people to swap screen time with getting active, whilst bringing people together in a fun, thrilling park that offers multiple activities. Every jump, climb, and sprint is an opportunity to get active.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For anyone who nominates a mate, Ninja Warrior UK® Liverpool is offering 2-for-1 pricing until 25th October 2024; an incentive for those who haven't yet experienced the action-packed course.

Ninja Warrior UK Nominate a Mate

The campaign hopes to inspire people to try the thrilling, competitive, physical challenges in its dynamic environment, and is open to everyone, including kids and families.

As trends in physical activity shift among younger generations, Ninja Warrior UK® Liverpool is committed to fostering healthier lifestyles through its exercise experiences. Whether you’re scaling the heights of the Fixed Ladder or racing through the challenging obstacles, the focus is on having fun and staying active.

218","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342446,"1",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",201342449,"1",469777841,"calibri",469777842,"arial",469777843,"calibri",469777844,"calibri",201341986,"1",469769226,"calibri,arial",268442635,"24",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]">Aga Marcinkowska, Ninja Warrior UK Liverpool General Manager, said: “We’re delighted to launch the ‘Nominate a Mate’ campaign at Ninja Warrior UK Liverpool. It’s always exciting to see the competitive spirit come alive as friends, families, and colleagues take on our challenges. We’re looking forward to seeing who will step up and claim the title of ultimate Ninja Warrior!”

How to Get Involved?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Book your ‘Nominate a Mate’ session today and get ready to prove who’s got the skills, the stamina, and the spirit of a true Ninja Warrior. Visit https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/liverpool/signup-now to secure your spot.

After the competition, refuel at the on-site café, which offers a perfect view of all the action

The challenge awaits… who will you nominate?