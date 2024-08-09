How to celebrate National Afternoon Tea Week in Liverpool
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Gemma Logan, party expert at Liverpool events company Fizzbox, reveals the best places in the city to enjoy this timeless tradition for Afternoon Tea Week 2024.
Price: From £20 per person
Location: Unit 4M, Atlantic Pavilion, Liverpool, L3 4AE
Spice up your Afternoon Tea Week at Revolution, Albert Dock, where tradition meets a tasty twist! Indulge in a mouth-watering spread that includes cheeseburger sliders, crispy fried chicken and roasted cauliflower bites. And don’t forget to save space for dessert because cookie dough s’mores and chocolate brownies await! With a lively atmosphere and the option to add a glass of prosecco or a cocktail, Revolution offers a fun and relaxed vibe. Of course, for the tea purists, a good brew is always on hand!
Price: From £27.50 per person
Location: Your venue in Liverpool
Not in the mood to go out? No problem! Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea right at home with this convenient kit delivered straight to your door. Most treats are ready to enjoy straight from the box, and if any assembly is required, it’s a piece of cake! Enjoy savoury bites like chorizo madeleines, smoked salmon tarts, and tomato parmesan biscuits, all offering a modern twist on classic flavours. For those with a sweet tooth, indulge in chocolate choux buns, strawberry white chocolate cheesecake and, of course, scones with jam and cream. It’s a perfect treat without leaving your sofa!
Price: From £17.50 per person
Location: Unit 17, Albert Dock, Liverpool, Liverpool, L3 4AF
Afternoon tea at Revolución De Cuba is where classic meets exotic flair! Treat yourself to a mouth-watering spread with jamon croquettes, mushroom and pepper quesadillas and tropical chicken skewers. For dessert, you’ll chow down on churros and chocolate brownies, both waiting to satisfy your sweet tooth! With a lively, laid-back vibe, this spot offers a fun atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a glass of prosecco or a cocktail and, of course, plenty of tea.
Price: From £50 per person
Location: Liverpool city centre
Get ready for the cheekiest afternoon tea in town! You’ll be greeted by a dashing, shirtless waiter who's all set to serve you tea, scones and plenty of giggles for a full 90 minutes. Start with a glass of bubbly prosecco then dive into an indulgent spread of scones, cakes, and sandwiches. And while you’re savouring those treats, enjoy the view. It's a feast for all your senses! This isn’t just any afternoon tea; it’s one with a playful twist that guarantees a memorable time, perfect for a birthday or hen party.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.