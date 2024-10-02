How to move to a new home in Southport - before the end of the year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WITH 40% of enquiries from people yet to put their house on the market, Elan Homes is offering to speed up the selling and buying process in Southport. The homebuilder is hosting events at Balmoral Gardens over two weekends (October 5-6 and 12-13) to explain how it can help homeowners move quickly and simply. There’s even the potential to move before the year is out.

Elan regional sales and marketing director Marie Morris said: “Most of the people who enquire about our new homes have a house to sell and in around 40% of cases they haven’t yet put their existing property on the market. In some cases, they’ve even identified which style of home they want to buy and have a fear of missing out while they find a buyer. To help get people moving, we’re offering to simplify the selling and buying process and inviting homeowners to special events to learn more about EasyMove and part exchange.”

Current availability at Balmoral Gardens includes a choice of three and four-bedroom homes, with prices from £284,995.

A four-bedroom detached Sheldon is available from £309,995.

A street scene of homes at Balmoral Gardens, Southport

The Sheldon offers 1,125 sq ft of carefully considered living space. It’s among the homes being built to Lifetime Homes standard with wide doorways and well-planned living spaces designed to accommodate mobility aids or for a wheelchair to turn.

For example, there’s an open plan kitchen, dining and family room, configured in an ‘L’ shape, with two sets of French doors leading out onto the rear garden. This space is destined to be the hub of family life, leaving the front lounge for quieter relaxation. A cloakroom completes the ground floor.

Upstairs, the main bedroom benefits from an en-suite, leaving the family bathroom to serve the remaining three bedrooms.

“Use EasyMove or part exchange and you won’t have to bother finding an agent to market your home – we’ll manage the whole process for you. With EasyMove we’ll value your home, instruct independent estate agents and monitor their activity to ensure a quick sale. We’ll even pay the agent’s fees. EasyMove isn’t linked to the value of either property, so it can be used by downsizers, upsizers and those making a sideways move,” Marie explained.

“With part exchange there’ll be no last minute haggles over price or a slow moving, complicated chain to hold things up. We aim to exchange contracts in a matter of weeks and buyers will be able to stay in their existing property until new home is ready, which could be before the end of the year.”

Located on Balmoral Drive, in the Churchtown area, the new homes at Balmoral Gardens benefit from having schools, shops and other essential services within walking distance. The beach and Southport town centre are just a few miles away.

To discover how you could make a quick and simple move to a new home in Southport, join Elan at Balmoral Gardens over the weekend of October 5-6 or October 12-13.

For more information about Elan’s new homes in Southport see https://www.elan-homes.co.uk/developments/balmoral-gardens.