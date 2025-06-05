How to sink Liverpool’s porch pirates: Parcelhero’s advice to slash doorstep thefts

Around £370m-worth of parcels were stolen from Britain’s doorsteps last year. The home delivery expert Parcelhero says it’s time for Liverpool’s online shoppers to fight back against the doorstep pirates.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent research estimates that at least 3 million packages were stolen from our doorsteps last year, amounting to a value of around £370m. The home delivery expert Parcelhero says it's time for Liverpool’s online shoppers to defend themselves against the growing threat of porch pirates.

Parcelhero’s Head of Consumer Research, David Jinks M.I.L.T., says: ‘Parcel theft cannot continue to grow this way. The expansion of home deliveries that began with Covid has created a corresponding escalation of doorstep parcel thefts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our research reveals that there were around 3,876 parcel thefts reported to police forces who kept a log last year but that seems to be the tip of the iceberg. While specific figures for Liverpool aren't readily available, in 2022, Wirral Police specifically warned shoppers in Port Sunlight, New Ferry and Rock Ferry to be on their guard. A recent report by the business technology company Quadient estimates that, nationally, more than three million homes have had at least one parcel stolen in the past 12 months. It says that around £370m-worth of parcels were snatched from Britain’s doorsteps last year.

Parcelhero says it’s time for online shoppers to fight back against the porch pirates.

‘If that sounds a lot, spare a thought for American shoppers. The US home security company SafeWise says over 120 million packages valued at $16bn were stolen in 2023.

‘It’s time for shoppers to fight back and repel the porch pirates. Fortunately, there are a number of simple but effective steps that everyone can take to reduce the likelihood of a package being stolen from their own front door.’

Eight top tips to stop the porch pirates:

1 Inform the seller immediately. If your parcel seems to be taking a long time to arrive or you’ve been messaged that it has been delivered but you can’t find it, tell the seller straight away. It may seem logical to contact the delivery company but, under UK consumer law, it’s the seller who is responsible for making sure your goods are delivered. The retailer should offer you a refund or replacement if your parcel has been stolen, has gone missing or is damaged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Track your parcel. Modern parcel tracking technology gives you an alert when your driver is nearing your address. Tracking limits or even eliminates the time a package is outside and exposed to potential theft by informing you precisely when the delivery will arrive.

3 Install a prominent video doorbell and a porch security light. These are visual deterrents to help discourage doorstep thieves. In case the worst does happen, doorbell or CCTV footage really helps when filing a police report. Without this kind of evidence, it can be very difficult for the police to investigate.

4 Have your package delivered to your workplace. Most employers don’t mind taking in the occasional parcel and holding it securely. However, our advice is don’t abuse this courtesy and expect hard-pressed receptionists to look after bulky deliveries for you.

5 List a safe place. You can often do this when you order your item. If it’s a courier you use regularly, you can also do this on their app. Your safe place might be a parcel box or a secluded greenhouse or shed. However, there is one curious twist in UK consumer law to keep in mind. The insurance specialist Compare the Market confirms that if you ask to have your parcel delivered to a safe place and it is stolen from there then it is your responsibility, whereas if the courier leaves a package in a place you didn't agree to, the responsibility lies with the retailer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Arrange for parcels to be delivered to a trusted neighbour. If you have an accommodating neighbour who is often at home during the day and doesn’t mind taking in the occasional package for you this can be a great solution. Be sure to get their permission first.

7 Have your parcel delivered to a locker or parcel drop-off point. The number of parcel lockers across the UK is growing daily. These are often conveniently sited in local corner shops, supermarkets and even hotels and are perfect if you are unsure exactly when you will be at home.

8 Pay for your online purchases using a credit card. If you use your credit card to buy something costing more than £100 and up to £30,000, you’re covered by section 75 of the UK’s Consumer Credit Act. Money Saving Expert says that if you pay for something using your credit card that didn’t get delivered or was stolen, and the retailer is refusing to refund you, Section 75 means you could get your money back from your credit card provider instead.

Says David: ‘Anyone sending and receiving a parcel through a courier company such as Parcelhero can take advantage of its courier tracking service. This gives real-time tracking updates for all deliveries, enabling you to be in when your parcel arrives. Simply enter your parcel number and click “Track my parcel”. For full details see: https://www.parcelhero.com/en-gb/parcel-tracking