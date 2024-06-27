Hoylake Veterinary Surgery named best on Merseyside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a memorable ceremony attended by over 150 veterinary professionals – the BestUKVets Awards winners were announced by VetHelpDirect.com, who celebrated the achievements of dozens of vets across the country. The awards celebrate vet practices that delight their clients and are presented to practices across the UK with the most four and five star online reviews.

Susie Samuel, CEO of VetHelpDirect.com explains: “The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients. We are delighted for all of the winners having read so many of their wonderful reviews.

"Local pet owners are very fortunate to have practices like these in their area.”

Hoylake Veterinary Surgery Scoop Award

The annual event, now in its 12th year, comes at a difficult time for the veterinary sector.