HSL Chairs to Relocate Warrington Showroom with New Exciting Product Collections and International Furniture Brands

HSL, the family-run comfort furniture specialist, is excited to announce the opening of its brand-new, larger showroom in Warrington. The showroom will mark the first time HSL have launched a showroom in a main retail park location, allowing customers to easily access their furniture.

Join HSL at 10am on Friday 8th August for their official grand opening. HSL will be welcoming customers old and new with refreshments throughout the day, and the first 20 customers through their doors will receive a special goody bag as a thank you for visiting. Plus, anyone who receives a quote from HSL during their first month of opening will be entered into a prize draw to win a luxury Fortnum & Mason hamper.

Their beautiful new showroom provides more choice than ever before. As well as their luxury handcrafted chairs, sofas and beds, designed for comfort, support, and style, HSL are very excited to be introducing exciting new collections from LivHome, available for the first time outside of their flagship Aintree showroom. Customers to the showroom can also discover well-loved international brands including Nicolletti, Himolla, and Stressless.

Ben Waters, CEO of HSL, said:

"Our new Warrington showroom is about bringing even more choice, comfort and care to our customers. We’re proud to be expanding and trying new ideas, but we’ll always stay true to the values that matter most to us as a family business, personal service, quality craftsmanship and putting our customers’ wellbeing first.We’re genuinely excited to welcome both new and familiar faces into this inspiring new space."

Leanne Eastwood, Managing Director of LivHome, added:

"We’re delighted that LivHome is featuring in the exciting new HSL Warrington showroom. Our contemporary designs sit beautifully alongside HSL’s collections, offering customers fresh inspiration for their homes. Customers in and around Aintree have already given us excellent feedback on our products, and we are very excited to see how the Warrington shopper reacts to our collections."

Whether you’re looking for the perfect chair, a stylish sofa, or simply want to browse and enjoy a cup of tea, we look forward to welcoming you to our new Warrington home.