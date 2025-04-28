Huge Celebration Of Afrobeat Set To Descend On Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool is set to host a celebration of Afrobeat and new music from across the globe in the Baltic Triangle this May.

Afro Explosion at District on 24th May 2025 is a show is set to be filled with ‘electrifying beats, vibrant dances, and unforgettable vibes’.

Bubez Productions who are presenting the show, say that the event will ‘reflect the universal nature of music as an international language, spoken and understood by all who love it’.

Headlined by the brilliant DJ Edu, the packed line-up of artists and selectors will be a dynamic platform that celebrates not only Afrobeat and other genres of the continent’s music, but also embraces other genres from around the world.

DJ Edu

The ‘AfroBoss’ DJ Edu is an African music ambassador, cultural expert, broadcaster, DJ & producer, host of This Is Africa on the BBC World Service and The AfroSounds show on BBC Radio 1Xtra. Representing music from all corners of Africa has been at the heart of his career for over two decades. Liverpool audiences will also recognise him as a regular main stage DJ at the Africa Oyé festival.

Joining him on the line-up are the likes of Rudebone, Yoruba British, Malam Spicey, DJ CHENTO, Okuku Scott, RVDXO, Chantal, Liverpool ‘s Finest Hypeman AGB JOSE, and many more.

Paul Joe, CEO of Bubez Productions, said: “Afro Explosion will promote community cohesion, welcoming people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to unite through music. Let the rhythm move you as we celebrate the rich culture and music of Africa!”

The Afro Explosion Music Festival is a creation of Bubez Productions Ltd, in a joint venture with a Liverpool-based social enterprise, Leading Support For Humanity (LSFH) — the parent project to Tigon Music. Tigon create, design and develop cross-sector collaborations with the commercial sector, providing emerging artists with the opportunity to improve their live performance and stage skills and help them grow their fan base. They are dedicated to the sourcing, nurturing, supporting and developing talented youths and young adults with a’ passion and enthusiasm for music’.

Rudebone

Ayotunde Falana, Volunteer Founder of Tigon Music, said: “This alliance between Tigon Music and Bubez Productions reinforces a shared belief that businesses have a greater responsibility to society than simply providing jobs or generating profit. It showcases how collaboration between the third sector and the commercial sector can drive philanthropic corporate responsibility and create meaningful change in our communities.”

Beyond entertainment, the event is a concept of trade and transformation; designed to benefit communities through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts of the participating organisations.

Afro Explosion takes place at District, 61 Jordan St, Liverpool, L1 0BE on 24th May 2025, kicking off at 5pm. Tickets are available now via bubezproductions.com.